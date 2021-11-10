Buffini & Company Launches Dynamic Coaching for Real Estate Teams

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffini & Company has launched Team Coaching™ to accommodate the real estate industry’s fastest-growing segment of teams. Team Coaching provides leaders of real estate teams with the structure, accountability, strategies and tools needed to increase production and maximize earnings.

"Teams are the future of real estate, and we want to help agents get ahead of the game," says Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company. "Our Team Coaches will analyze what agents are doing and how they’re doing it, while identifying any obstacles or gaps. Leaders in this program will learn to identify the most effective team structure for their business so they can build a rock-solid productive team."

For 25 years now, Buffini & Company has been a leader in real estate training and coaching worldwide. While One2One Coaching™ helps agents successfully navigate their own business, the Team Coaching program is designed to cater to the unique needs of a leader running a real estate team.

"Team Coaching is unlike any program we’ve launched," says Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company. "While the fundamentals remain the same as other programs offered by Buffini & Company, the structure, coaching and model of Team Coaching is intentionally designed to strengthen leaders and build stronger teams."

This newest level of Buffini & Company membership includes several premier benefits. Team leaders work with a Certified Team Coach and gain access to training modules to ensure their continued success. Buffini & Company REALStrengths™ personality assessment tool helps leaders understand, manage and leverage their business communication, selling and serving styles as well as their team members’ styles. Once a month, leaders are invited to participate in the “7 Figure Club — Live,” an interactive broadcast where peers from top-performing teams share one-of-a-kind best practices, tips and leadership guidance. Referral Maker® CRM | Team allows leaders to monitor the team’s progress and success to guarantee everybody is on the right track.

Team leaders also get certified to lead Buffini & Company 100 Days to Greatness®, a training program geared toward new agents. This program will help agents on the team sharpen their skills to boost profits.

To learn more about Buffini & Company Team Coaching, pricing and all of the included benefits, visit: buffiniandcompany.com/teamcoaching.

