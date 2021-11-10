IMAC Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

| Source: IMAC Holdings, Inc. IMAC Holdings, Inc.

Brentwood, Tennessee, UNITED STATES

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights from 3Q 2021 (all comparisons are with the quarter ended September 30, 2020, unless otherwise indicated):

  • Total revenue was $3.49 million, compared with $3.48 million
  • Total patient visits at IMAC Centers were up 10% to 43,451, compared to 39,345
  • Net loss was $1.7 million, or a loss of $0.07 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.4 million, or a loss of $0.12 per share
  • Cash as of September 30, 2021, was $11.2 million compared to $2.6 million as of December 31, 2020
  • Notes payable fell to $1.2 million, compared with $4.5 million as of December 31, 2020

Recent Corporate Highlights:

  • Purchased Louisiana Orthopaedic & Sports Rehab Institute in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Formed The Back Space, a wholly owned subsidiary, operating retail spine care centers within Walmart stores. The Back Space opened more clinics in Nashville-area Walmart stores, with additional locations in the Orlando and St. Louis markets also expected to be opened as part of the initial pilot program
  • Launched its dedicated acute injury service line as well as a toll-free hotline for around-the-clock access to schedule patients with acute sports, accident, and work-related injuries at IMAC Centers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Louisiana
  • Initiated the second cohort of its Phase 1 clinical trial for its investigational compound utilizing umbilical cord-derived allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease

“Our third quarter performance was marked by execution of strategic corporate initiatives. We made progress on the operational infrastructure and early launch of The Back Space concept, with retail healthcare centers in Walmart locations specializing in chiropractic and spinal care services. The initial ten-store pilot program will continue to open stores in the fourth quarter, including those in the Orlando and St. Louis markets. The Back Space is an important segment for us, and while its current impact to our financial picture is limited, positioning convenient and affordable chiropractic and general spinal care in a retail setting is an opportunity we plan to continue actively pursuing.

“It is also worth noting that the financial health of our balance sheet offers us flexibility and the opportunity to pursue both our medical clinic business as well as the Back Space retail clinic service lines. At the end of the third quarter, our cash was over $11 million, our notes payable had been whittled down to just over $1 million, and our working capital position was over $8 million. We have the capital necessary to execute our strategic growth objectives.

“The third quarter was certainly not without its challenges, however. The delta variant of COVID contributed to a market-specific decline in our core medical clinic operations in western Kentucky, an area that was intensely affected by the delta variant over the summer months, resulting in a decline of nearly 1,900 patient visits from the comparable quarter for that market. Nonetheless, we still experienced a 10% rise in total patient visits in the quarter to 43,451.

“In closing, I certainly want to thank all of our shareholders for their confidence in the IMAC team, and we look forward to updating investors as our strategic objectives are implemented,” concluded Mr. Ervin.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

  • Total revenue increased from $3.48 million in the 2020 period to $3.49 million in the 2021 period. The prevalence of the delta variant of COVID in the third quarter of 2021 in the Company’s key markets negatively impacted results
  • The increase in total operating expenses from $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 was driven predominantly by:
    • an increase in salaries and benefits (+$755,000 YOY) due to the addition of new employees in 2021 with acquisitions and launch of The Back Space as compared to the reduction in workforce due to the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020
    • an increase in general and administrative expenses (+641,000 YOY) due to increased collection, rent, and clinical expenses impacted by acquired clinics
  • Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings was $1.7 million, or ($0.07) per share, in the third quarter of 2021 versus a net loss off $1.4 million, or ($0.12) per share, in the year-ago period
  • Cash at September 30, 2021 was $11.2 million, compared to $2.6 million at December 30, 2020

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages 18 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka, and Tony Delk, to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s The Back Space retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, the variability of its operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the skills and experience necessary to meet customers’ requirements, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur. More information about IMAC Holdings, Inc. is available at www.imacregeneration.com

IMAC Press Contact:
Laura Fristoe
lfristoe@imacrc.com

Investors:
Bret Shapiro
(516) 222-2560
brets@coreir.com

Financial Tables Follow

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

  September 30,
2021		  December 31,
2020		 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash $11,194,322  $2,623,952 
Accounts receivable, net  1,155,425   1,513,683 
Deferred compensation, current portion  237,729   309,375 
Other assets  958,816   310,359 
Total current assets  13,546,292   4,757,369 
         
Property and equipment, net  1,777,263   1,777,042 
         
Other assets:        
Goodwill  2,040,696   2,040,696 
Intangible assets, net  6,462,287   6,611,551 
Deferred compensation, net of current portion  122,875   354,906 
Security deposits  357,050   388,407 
Right of use asset  4,857,388   3,816,035 
Total other assets  13,840,296   13,211,595 
         
Total assets $29,163,851  $19,746,006 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $1,807,046  $1,692,283 
Patient deposits  549,767   295,071 
Notes payable, current portion, net of deferred loan costs  1,078,384   2,527,324 
Finance lease obligation, current portion  18,844   18,242 
Liability to issue common stock, current portion  394,575   339,375 
Operating lease liability, current portion  1,517,485   1,078,107 
Total current liabilities  5,366,101   5,950,402 
         
Long-term liabilities:        
Notes payable, net of current portion  121,766   1,958,883 
Finance lease obligation, net of current portion  34,113   48,323 
Liability to issue common stock, net of current portion  189,385   468,760 
Operating lease liability, net of current portion  3,927,739   3,506,484 
         
Total liabilities  9,639,104   11,932,852 
         
Commitments and Contingencies – Note 14        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.  -   - 
Common stock - $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 authorized; 25,980,598 and 12,839,972 shares issued at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and 25,322,356 and 12,747,055 outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.  25,323   12,747 
Additional paid-in capital  44,824,906   25,465,094 
Accumulated deficit  (20,752,598)  (15,045,783)
Non-controlling interest  (4,572,884)  (2,618,904)
Total stockholders’ equity  19,524,747   7,813,154 
         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $29,163,851  $19,746,006 

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

             
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
             
Patient revenues, net $3,487,482  $3,477,841  $9,975,104  $9,359,490 
Other income  14   -   6,092   - 
Management fees  -   -   36,068   12,487 
Total revenue  3,487,496   3,477,841   10,017,264   9,371,977 
                 
Operating expenses:                
Patient expenses  361,141   428,615   1,042,504   1,213,799 
Salaries and benefits  3,377,070   2,622,266   9,127,992   7,882,665 
Share-based compensation  188,490   108,377   422,266   311,406 
Advertising and marketing  294,046   234,694   875,123   650,861 
Grant funds  -   -   -   (415,978)
General and administrative  1,603,056   961,521   4,483,587   3,406,116 
Depreciation and amortization  450,579   430,121   1,314,584   1,334,267 
Total operating expenses  6,274,382   4,785,594   17,266,056   14,383,136 
                 
Operating loss  (2,786,886)  (1,307,753)  (7,248,792)  (5,011,159)
                 
Other income (expense):                
Interest income  1,754   6,028   1,754   6,067 
Other income  -   6   135   6 
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt  -   9,783   108   (99,761)
Gain on lease modification  57,086   -   57,086   - 
Loss on disposal of assets  (56,270)  (39,047)  (60,264)  (60,272)
Interest expense  (108,315)  (141,416)  (410,822)  (352,541)
Total other expenses  (105,745)  (164,646)  (412,003)  (506,501)
                 
Net loss before income taxes  (2,892,631)  (1,472,399)  (7,660,795)  (5,517,660)
                 
Income taxes  -   -   -   - 
                 
Net loss  (2,892,631)  (1,472,399)  (7,660,795)  (5,517,660)
                 
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest  1,171,895   42,741   1,953,980   323,769 
                 
Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings, Inc. $(1,720,736) $(1,429,658) $(5,706,815) $(5,193,891)
                 
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders                
Basic and diluted $(0.07) $(0.12) $(0.27) $(0.49)
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding                
Basic and diluted  25,322,356   11,839,972   21,446,726   10,549,899 

IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

  Nine Months Ended
September 30,		 
  2021  2020 
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss $(7,660,795) $(5,517,660)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  1,314,584   1,334,267 
Share based compensation  422,266   311,406 
Loss on disposition of assets  60,264   1,959 
(Increase) decrease in operating assets:        
Accounts receivable, net  358,258   (154,292)
Other assets  (674,539)  251,976 
Security deposits  36,357   86,081 
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  147,815   (518,074)
Patient deposits  254,696   183,987 
Net cash used in operating activities  (5,741,094)  (4,020,350)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchase of property and equipment  (371,882)  (52,626)
Purchase of license fee  -   (243,750)
Brand development  (66,495)  - 
Acquisitions (Note 6)  (731,909)  (200,000)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets  14,450   - 
Net cash used in investing activities  (1,155,836)  (496,376)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  19,005,323   3,736,613 
Proceeds from notes payable  -   2,891,520 
Payments on notes payable  (3,517,195)  (737,758)
Payments of debt issuance costs  -   (70,000)
Payments on finance lease obligation  (20,828)  (13,034)
Net cash provided by financing activities  15,467,300   5,807,341 
         
Net increase in cash  8,570,370   1,290,615 
         
Cash, beginning of period  2,623,952   373,689 
         
Cash, end of period $11,194,322  $1,664,304 
         
Supplemental cash flow information:        
Interest paid $219,573  $63,152 
Non cash financing and investing:        
Debt discount notes payable $-  $115,000 
Debt payment by sale of property and equipment $-  $1,232,500 


Tags

IMAC Holdings Inc. Nasdaq: IMAC Medical Advancements Orthopaedic & Sports Rehab Institute retail spine care centers Walmart