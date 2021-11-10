IMAC Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), a provider of innovative medical advancements and care specializing in regenerative rehabilitation orthopedic treatments without the use of surgery or opioids, today announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Financial Highlights from 3Q 2021 (all comparisons are with the quarter ended September 30, 2020, unless otherwise indicated):
- Total revenue was $3.49 million, compared with $3.48 million
- Total patient visits at IMAC Centers were up 10% to 43,451, compared to 39,345
- Net loss was $1.7 million, or a loss of $0.07 per share, compared with a net loss of $1.4 million, or a loss of $0.12 per share
- Cash as of September 30, 2021, was $11.2 million compared to $2.6 million as of December 31, 2020
- Notes payable fell to $1.2 million, compared with $4.5 million as of December 31, 2020
Recent Corporate Highlights:
- Purchased Louisiana Orthopaedic & Sports Rehab Institute in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Formed The Back Space, a wholly owned subsidiary, operating retail spine care centers within Walmart stores. The Back Space opened more clinics in Nashville-area Walmart stores, with additional locations in the Orlando and St. Louis markets also expected to be opened as part of the initial pilot program
- Launched its dedicated acute injury service line as well as a toll-free hotline for around-the-clock access to schedule patients with acute sports, accident, and work-related injuries at IMAC Centers in Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Louisiana
- Initiated the second cohort of its Phase 1 clinical trial for its investigational compound utilizing umbilical cord-derived allogenic mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease
“Our third quarter performance was marked by execution of strategic corporate initiatives. We made progress on the operational infrastructure and early launch of The Back Space concept, with retail healthcare centers in Walmart locations specializing in chiropractic and spinal care services. The initial ten-store pilot program will continue to open stores in the fourth quarter, including those in the Orlando and St. Louis markets. The Back Space is an important segment for us, and while its current impact to our financial picture is limited, positioning convenient and affordable chiropractic and general spinal care in a retail setting is an opportunity we plan to continue actively pursuing.
“It is also worth noting that the financial health of our balance sheet offers us flexibility and the opportunity to pursue both our medical clinic business as well as the Back Space retail clinic service lines. At the end of the third quarter, our cash was over $11 million, our notes payable had been whittled down to just over $1 million, and our working capital position was over $8 million. We have the capital necessary to execute our strategic growth objectives.
“The third quarter was certainly not without its challenges, however. The delta variant of COVID contributed to a market-specific decline in our core medical clinic operations in western Kentucky, an area that was intensely affected by the delta variant over the summer months, resulting in a decline of nearly 1,900 patient visits from the comparable quarter for that market. Nonetheless, we still experienced a 10% rise in total patient visits in the quarter to 43,451.
“In closing, I certainly want to thank all of our shareholders for their confidence in the IMAC team, and we look forward to updating investors as our strategic objectives are implemented,” concluded Mr. Ervin.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
- Total revenue increased from $3.48 million in the 2020 period to $3.49 million in the 2021 period. The prevalence of the delta variant of COVID in the third quarter of 2021 in the Company’s key markets negatively impacted results
- The increase in total operating expenses from $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 to $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 was driven predominantly by:
- an increase in salaries and benefits (+$755,000 YOY) due to the addition of new employees in 2021 with acquisitions and launch of The Back Space as compared to the reduction in workforce due to the onset of the COVID pandemic in 2020
- an increase in general and administrative expenses (+641,000 YOY) due to increased collection, rent, and clinical expenses impacted by acquired clinics
- Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings was $1.7 million, or ($0.07) per share, in the third quarter of 2021 versus a net loss off $1.4 million, or ($0.12) per share, in the year-ago period
- Cash at September 30, 2021 was $11.2 million, compared to $2.6 million at December 30, 2020
About IMAC Holdings, Inc.
IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages 18 outpatient medical clinics and has partnered with several active and former professional athletes, including Ozzie Smith, David Price, Mike Ditka, and Tony Delk, to promote a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine. IMAC’s The Back Space retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.
IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|11,194,322
|$
|2,623,952
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,155,425
|1,513,683
|Deferred compensation, current portion
|237,729
|309,375
|Other assets
|958,816
|310,359
|Total current assets
|13,546,292
|4,757,369
|Property and equipment, net
|1,777,263
|1,777,042
|Other assets:
|Goodwill
|2,040,696
|2,040,696
|Intangible assets, net
|6,462,287
|6,611,551
|Deferred compensation, net of current portion
|122,875
|354,906
|Security deposits
|357,050
|388,407
|Right of use asset
|4,857,388
|3,816,035
|Total other assets
|13,840,296
|13,211,595
|Total assets
|$
|29,163,851
|$
|19,746,006
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|1,807,046
|$
|1,692,283
|Patient deposits
|549,767
|295,071
|Notes payable, current portion, net of deferred loan costs
|1,078,384
|2,527,324
|Finance lease obligation, current portion
|18,844
|18,242
|Liability to issue common stock, current portion
|394,575
|339,375
|Operating lease liability, current portion
|1,517,485
|1,078,107
|Total current liabilities
|5,366,101
|5,950,402
|Long-term liabilities:
|Notes payable, net of current portion
|121,766
|1,958,883
|Finance lease obligation, net of current portion
|34,113
|48,323
|Liability to issue common stock, net of current portion
|189,385
|468,760
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|3,927,739
|3,506,484
|Total liabilities
|9,639,104
|11,932,852
|Commitments and Contingencies – Note 14
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock - $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
|-
|-
|Common stock - $0.001 par value, 30,000,000 authorized; 25,980,598 and 12,839,972 shares issued at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively; and 25,322,356 and 12,747,055 outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
|25,323
|12,747
|Additional paid-in capital
|44,824,906
|25,465,094
|Accumulated deficit
|(20,752,598
|)
|(15,045,783
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|(4,572,884
|)
|(2,618,904
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|19,524,747
|7,813,154
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|29,163,851
|$
|19,746,006
IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Patient revenues, net
|$
|3,487,482
|$
|3,477,841
|$
|9,975,104
|$
|9,359,490
|Other income
|14
|-
|6,092
|-
|Management fees
|-
|-
|36,068
|12,487
|Total revenue
|3,487,496
|3,477,841
|10,017,264
|9,371,977
|Operating expenses:
|Patient expenses
|361,141
|428,615
|1,042,504
|1,213,799
|Salaries and benefits
|3,377,070
|2,622,266
|9,127,992
|7,882,665
|Share-based compensation
|188,490
|108,377
|422,266
|311,406
|Advertising and marketing
|294,046
|234,694
|875,123
|650,861
|Grant funds
|-
|-
|-
|(415,978
|)
|General and administrative
|1,603,056
|961,521
|4,483,587
|3,406,116
|Depreciation and amortization
|450,579
|430,121
|1,314,584
|1,334,267
|Total operating expenses
|6,274,382
|4,785,594
|17,266,056
|14,383,136
|Operating loss
|(2,786,886
|)
|(1,307,753
|)
|(7,248,792
|)
|(5,011,159
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|1,754
|6,028
|1,754
|6,067
|Other income
|-
|6
|135
|6
|Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt
|-
|9,783
|108
|(99,761
|)
|Gain on lease modification
|57,086
|-
|57,086
|-
|Loss on disposal of assets
|(56,270
|)
|(39,047
|)
|(60,264
|)
|(60,272
|)
|Interest expense
|(108,315
|)
|(141,416
|)
|(410,822
|)
|(352,541
|)
|Total other expenses
|(105,745
|)
|(164,646
|)
|(412,003
|)
|(506,501
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(2,892,631
|)
|(1,472,399
|)
|(7,660,795
|)
|(5,517,660
|)
|Income taxes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net loss
|(2,892,631
|)
|(1,472,399
|)
|(7,660,795
|)
|(5,517,660
|)
|Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
|1,171,895
|42,741
|1,953,980
|323,769
|Net loss attributable to IMAC Holdings, Inc.
|$
|(1,720,736
|)
|$
|(1,429,658
|)
|$
|(5,706,815
|)
|$
|(5,193,891
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(0.27
|)
|$
|(0.49
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|25,322,356
|11,839,972
|21,446,726
|10,549,899
IMAC HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2021
|2020
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(7,660,795
|)
|$
|(5,517,660
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,314,584
|1,334,267
|Share based compensation
|422,266
|311,406
|Loss on disposition of assets
|60,264
|1,959
|(Increase) decrease in operating assets:
|Accounts receivable, net
|358,258
|(154,292
|)
|Other assets
|(674,539
|)
|251,976
|Security deposits
|36,357
|86,081
|Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|147,815
|(518,074
|)
|Patient deposits
|254,696
|183,987
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(5,741,094
|)
|(4,020,350
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(371,882
|)
|(52,626
|)
|Purchase of license fee
|-
|(243,750
|)
|Brand development
|(66,495
|)
|-
|Acquisitions (Note 6)
|(731,909
|)
|(200,000
|)
|Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
|14,450
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,155,836
|)
|(496,376
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|19,005,323
|3,736,613
|Proceeds from notes payable
|-
|2,891,520
|Payments on notes payable
|(3,517,195
|)
|(737,758
|)
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|-
|(70,000
|)
|Payments on finance lease obligation
|(20,828
|)
|(13,034
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|15,467,300
|5,807,341
|Net increase in cash
|8,570,370
|1,290,615
|Cash, beginning of period
|2,623,952
|373,689
|Cash, end of period
|$
|11,194,322
|$
|1,664,304
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|219,573
|$
|63,152
|Non cash financing and investing:
|Debt discount notes payable
|$
|-
|$
|115,000
|Debt payment by sale of property and equipment
|$
|-
|$
|1,232,500