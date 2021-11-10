INFINIQ Named as CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

-AI COUNTER being selected as a CES Innovation Awards honoree in the Software & Mobile Apps product category and Smart Cities product category



-Detects goods without a barcode with its own AI technologies named “HEX VISION”, and it’s 99.9% accurate

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INFINIQ, specialized in an Automotive data and solution company, officially announced it was named as a “CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree” for its cutting-edge product AI counter. Al counter was nominated in two categories: Software & Mobile Apps and Smart Cities.

AI counter is a self-checkout solution optimized for next-generation retail stores. It suggests a solution for barcode-less products with converged vision AI technologies with its unique vision technology for unshaped objects. To adapt this product to small and medium-sized shops, the AI counter uses a conveyor belt. The device automatically checks out items as they move along the conveyor belt.

Embedded face recognition and behavior recognition technology expand the customer experience. When a customer is nearby, face-recognition detects them, and begins working. All a customer has to do is to put goods on the conveyor belt. All procedures are done automatically and can be interacted with via mobile app. It’s simple to use and can be adopted by new and existing stores’ infrastructure for better productivity.

INFINIQ will introduce MEALY, the first 24/7 AI Store bakery, in mid-November. New customer experience will be provided with representative technologies of HEX VISION including motion-recognition, face-recognition, object-detection and converged technology. INFINIQ aims to expand its stores and promote cooperation with major retailers. The company hopes to meet more global retailers at CES, opening the possibility to provide individual solutions and technology with them.

INFINIQ will participate at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States in Jan 2022. It will showcase MEALY with AI counter, platforms, and AI data service for autonomous driving.

About INFINIQ

INFINIQ is a company specialized in self-driving data and AI solutions in South Korea. Based on an ecosystem that integrates its own HEX VISION technology system and data platform, it provides services in various fields such as autonomous driving, retail and securities. Founded in 2005, the company provides safe services based on high levels of information protection such as ISO27001 and ISO27701. INFINIQ established a corporation in Luxembourg for European business and started its anonymization service WELLID in Europe. More details can be found through https://infiniq.co.kr/en or LinkedIn’s INFINIQ.

Contact:

Kim Jian / Manager

jakim@infiniq.co.kr

Or

Stanley Chang

pr@interad.com

InterAd SEO-PR

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c499151-eed9-4a87-b7c6-d1770a969618