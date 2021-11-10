LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (“Lexin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“The third quarter marks the beginning of the structural transformation of our core business. The team has been able to gradually bring down the loan pricing while keeping the take rate at a healthy level,” said Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin’s chairman and chief executive officer. “The results have demonstrated our ability in responding to changes and ensuring the resilience of our operations.”

“Net profit rose over 68% year over year in the third quarter as gross margin was improved by almost 20 percentage points,” said Ms. Sunny Rui Sun, Lexin’s chief financial officer. “Quality growth is a key focus. At the same time, we will continue to support the overall profitability by strengthening cost management and operational efficiency.”

“We’ve been proactive in mitigating the pressure on asset quality coming from the changes in policy and macro environment. The 90 day+ delinquency ratio (1) stood unchanged at 1.85% quarter on quarter,” said Mr. Jayden Yang Qiao, Lexin’s chief risk officer. “We will continue to optimize our asset mix and are confident that the credit performance will stabilize and improve in the long term.”

1 90 day+ delinquency ratio refers to outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans that were 90 to 179 calendar days past due as a percentage of the total outstanding principal balance of on- and off-balance sheet loans on our platform as of a specific date. On-balance sheet loans that were over 179 calendar days past due and charged off are not included in the delinquency rate calculation. Off-balance sheet loans that were over 179 calendar days past due are assumed charged off and not included in the delinquency rate calculation. The Company does not distinguish on the basis of the on- or off-balance sheet treatment in monitoring the credit risks of borrowers and the delinquency status of loans.

Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights:

New consumption efforts

Number of orders placed on our platform in the third quarter of 2021 was 49.1 million, representing a decrease of 41.8% from 84.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

In additional to new generation consumers, Lexin has continued to expand financing services for small and micro business owners. In the third quarter, loan originations for small and micro business owners reached RMB5.2 billion.

Total outstanding principal balance of loans 3 reached RMB92.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 37.8% from RMB67.4 billion as of September 30, 2020.

reached RMB92.9 billion as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 37.8% from RMB67.4 billion as of September 30, 2020. Total loan originations 3 in the third quarter of 2021 reached RMB55.8 billion, representing an increase of 15.6% from RMB48.3 billion in the third quarter of 2020.

in the third quarter of 2021 reached RMB55.8 billion, representing an increase of 15.6% from RMB48.3 billion in the third quarter of 2020. Loan facilitation business

Number of new active users who used our loan products in the third quarter of 2021 was 1.4 million, representing a decrease of 15.6% from 1.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Number of active users 2 who used our loan products in the third quarter of 2021 reached 7.7 million, representing an increase of 3.9% from 7.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

who used our loan products in the third quarter of 2021 reached 7.7 million, representing an increase of 3.9% from 7.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Total number of registered users reached 154 million as of September 30, 2021, representing an increase of 44.9% from 106 million as of September 30, 2020; and users with credit line reached 35.6 million as of September 30, 2021, up by 41.1% from 25.2 million as of September 30, 2020.

User base

Maiya recorded GMV of RMB473 million in the third quarter.

In the third quarter of 2021, Maiya has served over 599,726 users and 2,433 merchants, of which 92.4% were brick-and-mortar vendors.

Credit performance

90 day+ delinquency ratio was 1.85% as of September 30, 2021.

First payment default rate (30 day+) for new loan originations was below 1% as of September 30, 2021.

Vintage charge-off rates for the loans originated during the latest 12 months were estimated to be 3.5%-4% as of September 30, 2021.

Other operational highlights

The weighted average tenor of loans originated on our platform in the third quarter of 2021 was approximately 11.0 months. The nominal APR 4 was 14.0% for the loans originated during the third quarter of 2021.

was 14.0% for the loans originated during the third quarter of 2021. The GMV5 of our e-commerce channel in the third quarter of 2021 amounted to RMB1,283 million, representing a decrease of 3.3% from RMB1,328 million in the third quarter of 2020.

2 Active users refer to, for a specified period, users who made at least one transaction during that period through our platform or through our third-party partners’ platforms using credit line granted by us.

3 Originations of loans and outstanding principal balance represent the origination and outstanding principal balance of both on- and off-balance sheet loans.

4 Nominal APR refers to all-in interest costs and fees to the borrower over the net proceeds received by the borrower as a percentage of the total loan originations of both on- and off-balance sheet loans.

5 GMV refers to the total value of transactions completed for products purchased on the e-commerce channel, net of returns.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total operating revenue reached RMB3.0 billion. Credit-oriented services income reached RMB1.8 billion, representing a decrease of 12.8% from the third quarter of 2020. Platform-based services income reached RMB775 million, representing an increase of 26.3% from the third quarter of 2020.

Gross profit reached RMB1,507 million, representing an increase of 54.0% from the third quarter of 2020.

Net income was RMB581 million, representing an increase of 68.5% from the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP EBIT 6 was RMB750 million, representing an increase of 50.3% from the third quarter of 2020.

was RMB750 million, representing an increase of 50.3% from the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income6 attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB641 million, representing an increase of 44.8% from the third quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income per ADS6 attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB3.09 on a fully diluted basis.

6 Non-GAAP EBIT, adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement” and the tables captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Operating revenue decreased from RMB3,154 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB2,969 million in the third quarter of 2021. This decrease in operating revenue was due to the decreases in credit-oriented services income and online direct sales and services income, partially offset by an increase in platform-based services income.

Online direct sales decreased by 13.4% from RMB462 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB400 million in the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of e-commerce orders during the third quarter of 2021.

Credit-oriented services income decreased by 12.8% from RMB2,025 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB1,765 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of guarantee income, partially offset by increases in loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented income, interest and financial services income and other revenues.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented increased by 12.1% from RMB1,058 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB1,187 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to the increase in off-balance sheet loans originated under credit-oriented model as a result of the continuing growth of our business, with the expansion of partnerships with institutional funding partners.

Guarantee income decreased by 72.5% from RMB598 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB164 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the significant decrease of loan origination and outstanding balances of the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for as guarantee liabilities under ASC 460, Guarantees.

Platform-based services income increased by 26.3% from RMB614 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB775 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily contributed by an increase in the loan facilitation and servicing fees-performance based.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-performance based increased by 19.3% from RMB580 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB693 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in the origination of off-balance sheet loans under the performance-based model within platform-based services, driven by continuing increases in the number of active users on our platform.

Cost of sales decreased by 8.2% from RMB476 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB437 million in the third quarter of 2021, which is consistent with the decrease of online direct sales revenue.

Funding cost decreased by 25.7% from RMB143 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB106 million in the third quarter of 2021, which was consistent with the decrease of the funding debts to fund the on-balance sheet loans. The decrease in funding debts was mainly due to the shortened weighted average tenor for on-balance sheet loans.

Processing and servicing cost increased by 44.7% from RMB362 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB524 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in risk management and collection expenses and an increase in fees to third-party payment platforms.

Provision for credit losses of financing receivables decreased by 0.4% from RMB217 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB216 million in the third quarter of 2021. The credit losses have reflected the most recent performance in relation to the Company’s on-balance sheet loans and the Company has continued to implement prudent credit assessment and risk management policies and procedures.

Provision for credit losses of contract assets and receivables increased by 22.5% from RMB104 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB128 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was mainly due to the increase in off-balance sheet loans originated as a result of the continuing growth of our business.

Provision for credit losses of contingent liabilities of guarantee decreased by 94.1% from RMB874 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB51.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the significant decrease of loan origination of the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for as guarantee liabilities under ASC 460, Guarantees.

Gross profit increased by 54.0% from RMB978 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB1,507 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in the gross profit is primarily due to the decrease in funding cost and provision for credit losses of contingent liabilities of guarantee, partially offset by the increase in processing and servicing cost and the decrease in operating revenue.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 36.4% from RMB360 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB491 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in online advertising cost, and an increase in salaries and personnel related costs.

Research and development expenses increased by 10.7% from RMB118 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB131 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and personnel related costs.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 2.0% from RMB103 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB100 million in the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to an improvement in cost management.

Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives was a loss of RMB92.3 million in the third quarter of 2021, as compared to a loss of RMB21.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The loss was primarily due to the re-measurement of the expected loss rates and changes in the balances of the underlying outstanding off-balance sheet loans at the balance sheet date.

Change in fair value of loans at fair value was a gain of RMB11.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Starting from the third quarter of 2020, for the loans we acquired/purchased from the relevant funding partners during the period, we account for them using fair value option pursuant to ASC 825, Financial Instruments, and record them as “Loans at fair value”. Changes in fair value of these loans are reported net and recorded as “Change in fair value of loans at fair value”.

Income tax expense increased by 137.0% from RMB44.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB106 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was consistent with the increase of the taxable income from the same period of 2020. In addition, in the third quarter of 2020, RMB16.2 million income tax provision relating to 2019 was reversed as one subsidiary of Lexin was certified to be qualified for using a preferential tax rate of 10% for 2019 annual tax clearance in the quarter.

Net income increased by 68.5% from RMB345 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB581 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company increased by 44.8% from RMB443 million in the third quarter of 2020 to RMB641 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, non-GAAP EBIT, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, four non-GAAP measures, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible notes, investment-related impairment, and investment (loss)/income and we define non-GAAP EBIT as net income excluding income tax expense/(benefit), share-based compensation expenses, interest expense, net, investment-related impairment, and investment (loss)/income .

We present these non-GAAP financial measures because it is used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible notes, investment-related impairment, and investment (loss)/income. Non-GAAP EBIT, on the other hand, enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of income tax expense/(benefit), share-based compensation expenses, interest expense, net, investment-related impairment, and investment (loss)/income. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors’ assessment of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company and non-GAAP EBIT is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible notes, income tax expense/(benefit), interest expense, net, investment-related impairment, and investment (loss)/income have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company and non-GAAP EBIT. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information Statement

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.4434 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on September 30, 2021. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Lexin’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of its collection efficiency and delinquency, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Lexin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Lexin’s goal and strategies; Lexin’s expansion plans; Lexin’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Lexin’s expectation regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit and investment management products; Lexin’s expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationship with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Lexin’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Lexin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of (In thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2021 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,563,755 2,545,779 395,099 Restricted cash 1,112,152 1,414,669 219,553 Restricted time deposits 1,779,458 1,702,386 264,206 Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB508,013

and RMB702,654 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively 4,918,548 2,983,686 463,061 Loans at fair value 381,393 154,138 23,922 Accrued interest receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB1,681 and

RMB1,309 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively 79,793 56,662 8,794 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,004,845 998,074 154,899 Amounts due from related parties 941 6,283 975 Deposits to insurance companies and guarantee companies 1,066,281 1,527,696 237,095 Short-term guarantee receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB58,771 and

RMB36,779 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively 756,197 435,006 67,512 Short-term contract assets and service fees receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

of RMB65,607 and RMB205,943 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021,

respectively 3,707,649 4,407,408 684,019 Inventories, net 47,170 52,460 8,142 Total current assets 16,418,182 16,284,247 2,527,277 Non‑current assets Restricted cash 163,999 161,107 25,003 Long‑term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB21,149 and

RMB36,102 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021 respectively 204,761 150,345 23,333 Long-term guarantee receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB16,994 and

RMB8,591 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively 218,654 109,163 16,942 Long-term contract assets and service fees receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

of RMB18,970 and RMB48,103 as of December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021,

respectively 481,989 457,018 70,928 Property, equipment and software, net 125,694 156,759 24,329 Land use rights, net 1,000,467 974,667 151,266 Long‑term investments 521,802 471,370 73,155 Deferred tax assets 747,332 866,043 134,408 Other assets 462,285 940,069 145,896 Total non‑current assets 3,926,983 4,286,541 665,260 TOTAL ASSETS 20,345,165 20,570,788 3,192,537 - LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 42,961 18,939 2,939 Amounts due to related parties 67,514 52,283 8,114 Short‑term borrowings 1,827,063 1,768,792 274,512 Short‑term funding debts 4,685,935 3,153,038 489,344 Accrued interest payable 36,484 41,107 6,380 Deferred guarantee income 694,582 318,977 49,504 Contingent guarantee liabilities 1,738,787 1,128,975 175,214 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,926,347 3,532,990 548,311 Total current liabilities 12,019,673 10,015,101 1,554,318 Non‑current liabilities Long‑term funding debts 825,814 701,168 108,820 Deferred tax liabilities 21,046 36,652 5,688 Convertible notes 1,920,227 1,913,449 296,963 Other long-term liabilities 27,667 146,559 22,746 Total non‑current liabilities 2,794,754 2,797,828 434,217 TOTAL LIABILITIES 14,814,427 12,812,929 1,988,535 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Class A Ordinary Shares 176 180 28 Class B Ordinary Shares 58 57 9 Additional paid‑in capital 2,724,006 2,870,322 445,467 Statutory reserves 649,234 649,234 100,760 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,308 5,605 870 Retained earnings 2,113,956 4,191,845 650,564 Non-controlling interests 40,000 40,616 6,304 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 5,530,738 7,757,859 1,204,002 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 20,345,165 20,570,788 3,192,537

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Operating revenue: Online direct sales 461,959 400,223 62,114 1,473,075 1,235,391 191,730 Membership services 27,602 4,390 681 76,098 39,712 6,163 Other services 26,048 23,568 3,657 63,408 64,740 10,047 Online direct sales and services income 515,609 428,181 66,452 1,612,581 1,339,843 207,940 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented 1,058,468 1,187,060 184,229 2,752,731 3,842,315 596,318 Interest and financial services income and other revenues 368,702 414,192 64,282 946,224 1,365,492 211,921 Guarantee income 597,542 164,052 25,460 1,981,113 602,696 93,537 Credit-oriented services income 2,024,712 1,765,304 273,971 5,680,068 5,810,503 901,776 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-performance based 580,358 692,630 107,494 1,251,341 1,808,804 280,722 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-volume based 33,375 82,680 12,832 68,104 222,164 34,479 Platform-based services income 613,733 775,310 120,326 1,319,445 2,030,968 315,201 Total operating revenue 3,154,054 2,968,795 460,749 8,612,094 9,181,314 1,424,917 Operating cost: Cost of sales (475,824 ) (436,973 ) (67,817 ) (1,475,704 ) (1,297,433 ) (201,358 ) Funding cost (142,658 ) (106,013 ) (16,453 ) (449,102 ) (359,393 ) (55,777 ) Processing and servicing cost (361,839 ) (523,611 ) (81,263 ) (1,031,248 ) (1,390,244 ) (215,762 ) Provision for credit losses of financing receivables (217,222 ) (216,344 ) (33,576 ) (628,384 ) (499,977 ) (77,595 ) Provision for credit losses of contract assets and receivables (104,452 ) (127,958 ) (19,859 ) (254,578 ) (486,593 ) (75,518 ) Provision for credit losses of contingent liabilities of guarantee (873,936 ) (51,374 ) (7,973 ) (2,660,101 ) (610,658 ) (94,773 ) Total operating cost (2,175,931 ) (1,462,273 ) (226,941 ) (6,499,117 ) (4,644,298 ) (720,783 ) Gross profit 978,123 1,506,522 233,808 2,112,977 4,537,016 704,134 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (359,828 ) (490,934 ) (76,192 ) (931,130 ) (1,331,252 ) (206,607 ) Research and development expenses (118,325 ) (130,996 ) (20,330 ) (379,141 ) (385,650 ) (59,852 ) General and administrative expenses (102,501 ) (100,463 ) (15,592 ) (325,820 ) (352,413 ) (54,694 ) Total operating expenses (580,654 ) (722,393 ) (112,114 ) (1,636,091 ) (2,069,315 ) (321,153 ) Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives, net (21,833 ) (92,268 ) (14,320 ) (381,594 ) 42,166 6,544 Change in fair value of loans at fair value (11,356 ) 11,513 1,787 (11,356 ) (48,522 ) (7,530 ) Interest expense, net (23,450 ) (14,023 ) (2,176 ) (59,468 ) (50,373 ) (7,818 ) Investment-related impairment (35,370 ) - - (35,370 ) - - Investment (loss)/ income (1,293 ) (1,656 ) (257 ) 9,321 (4,053 ) (629 ) Others, net 85,241 (946 ) (147 ) 83,295 59,889 9,295 Income before income tax expense 389,408 686,749 106,581 81,714 2,466,808 382,843 Income tax (expense)/benefit (44,713 ) (105,987 ) (16,449 ) 3,590 (388,303 ) (60,264 ) Net income 344,695 580,762 90,132 85,304 2,078,505 322,579 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - 279 43 - 326 51 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 344,695 580,483 90,089 85,304 2,078,179 322,528 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 0.94 1.57 0.24 0.23 5.64 0.88 Diluted 0.87 1.43 0.22 0.30 5.08 0.79 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 1.89 3.15 0.49 0.47 11.28 1.75 Diluted 1.74 2.86 0.44 0.59 10.17 1.58 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 364,991,825 368,873,003 368,873,003 364,328,223 368,375,020 368,375,020 Diluted 410,968,465 414,206,884 414,206,884 411,274,741 415,500,045 415,500,045

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 344,695 580,762 90,132 85,304 2,078,505 322,579 Other comprehensive (loss)/ income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (3,687 ) (936 ) (143 ) (3,288 ) 2,297 356 Total comprehensive income 341,008 579,826 89,989 82,016 2,080,802 322,935 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests - 279 43 - 326 51 Total comprehensive income attributable

to ordinary shareholders of the Company 341,008 579,547 89,946 82,016 2,080,476 322,884

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended S

eptember 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2020 2021 2020 2021 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company to Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 344,695 580,483 90,089 85,304 2,078,179 322,528 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 49,193 47,363 7,351 152,192 139,845 21,703 Interest expense associated with convertible notes 12,127 11,375 1,765 36,246 33,675 5,226 Investment-related impairment 35,370 - - 35,370 - - Investment loss/(income) 1,293 1,656 257 (9,321 ) 4,053 629 Tax effects on Non-GAAP adjustments(1) - - - - 7,151 1,110 Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 442,678 640,877 99,462 299,791 2,262,903 351,196 Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 1.21 1.74 0.27 0.82 6.14 0.95 Diluted 1.08 1.55 0.24 0.73 5.45 0.85 Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 2.43 3.47 0.54 1.65 12.29 1.91 Diluted 2.15 3.09 0.48 1.46 10.89 1.69 Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding Basic 364,991,825 368,873,003 368,873,003 364,328,223 368,375,020 368,375,020 Diluted 410,968,465 414,206,884 414,206,884 411,274,741 415,500,045 415,500,045

(1) To exclude the tax effects related to the investment loss/(income).



LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results