Global Crossing Airlines and Canada Jetlines Partner on Scheduled Charter Service Between Toronto and Florida

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (NEO: CJET) (“Canada Jetlines”) and Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (JET: TSX-V; JET.B: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (“GlobalX”), are pleased to announce that Canada Jetlines (through its Canada Jetlines Vacations Ltd.) subsidiary, and GlobalX (through its GlobalX Air Tours LLC subsidiary) intend to launch their first partnership on the sale of public charter flights between Toronto and Florida.



The arrangement is the first between the two companies since GlobalX completed the spin out of Canada Jetlines in June 2021 to shareholders. Under the terms of the arrangement, Canada Jetlines Vacations will jointly market and sell seats on GlobalX public charter flights over a six-week period. Round trip charter flights are expected to operate from Toronto to Miami and Fort Lauderdale weekly beginning in March 2022. The parties are targeting that tickets will go on sale in December 2021, pending receipt of all final regulatory approvals including approval from, and completion of Canada Jetlines Vacation registration with, the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO). Flights will be operated on GlobalX Airbus A320 aircraft. Canada Jetlines intends to start operating flights to Florida with its own A320 aircraft once it has completed its certification and receives all required government approvals.

“This partnership is exactly what we envisioned when we spun off Canada Jetlines- creating Canada’s newest low-cost airline. The alliance between the two airlines allows us to fly for each other to open new charter routes, provide additional capacity at certain peak periods for each airline and to maximize the benefits of the two networks. We look forward to flying these charter routes for our partner as the first step in expanding our alliance,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

“The ability for Canada Jetlines Vacations to charter GlobalX to operate flights to Florida this upcoming winter is exciting news for Canada Jetlines. The partnership with GlobalX allows us the flexibility to quickly react and open routes and charter flights that would otherwise not be available,” said Eddy Doyle, CEO of Canada Jetlines.

About Canada Jetlines

Canada Jetlines is a 100% equity financed and well capitalized low-cost tour and charter leisure carrier that will utilize a growing fleet of Airbus 320 aircraft to service popular sun destinations targeting a start in early 2022, subject to Canadian Transport Agency and Transport Canada approval. For more information about everything Canada Jetlines, please visit www.jetlines.ca.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as an ACMI and wet lease charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

