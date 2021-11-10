CaptionCall Salutes Military Veterans and Families

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaptionCall salutes the nearly 19 million U.S. military veterans for their service to the nation and recognizes the military families who served alongside them.



“On Veterans Day and every day, we honor our military members, past and present,” says CaptionCall CEO Scott Wood. “Their tireless dedication to supporting Americans and our freedom is not forgotten, and we thank them – and their families – for their enduring efforts.”

The U.S. originally commemorated Nov. 11, 1919, as Armistice Day to mark the first anniversary of the cessation of fighting in World War I. It was not until 1938 that it became a legal holiday, and in 1954, the name was changed to Veterans Day to honor all American service members.

Military service often includes operating firearms, heavy equipment, and machinery in dynamic environments, and according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), hearing loss and tinnitus are the two most prevalent service-related disabilities. More than 2 million veterans have received compensation for tinnitus and 1.3 million have received compensation for hearing loss, according to the VA. CaptionCall continues to support hard-of-hearing veterans who need captions to use the phone so they can stay connected for happier, healthier lives. These services are available at no-cost to eligible people. Learn more at www.captioncall.com/

CaptionCall, an Indeo brand, is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say. Apps for iOS and Android are also available.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.