Lumos Pharma to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on therapeutics for rare diseases, announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Event: Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference – November 16th - 17th Presentation: Presentation November 16th from 3:20-3:50 PM EST 1x1 Meetings: Virtual one-on-one meetings with management November 16th throughout the day Webcast link: Here





Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference – November 16th - 19th Presentation: Pre-recorded fireside chat available beginning November 18th at 8:00 AM GMT / 3:00 AM EST 1x1 Meetings: One-on-one meetings with management to be held November 18th & 19th throughout each day Webcast link: Here





Event: Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference – November 30th - December 2nd Presentation: Pre-recorded fireside chat available beginning November 22nd at 10:00 AM EST 1x1 Meetings: One-on-one meetings with management to be held December 1st throughout the day Webcast link: Available on Lumos Pharma’s website (here) as of November 22nd at 10:00 AM EST



To schedule a meeting with management during the conferences, please contact your salesperson at the respective firm. Webcasts for each presentation will be available on the Company’s website under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development and received early funding from leading healthcare investors, including Deerfield Management, a fund managed by Blackstone Life Sciences, Roche Venture Fund, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Santé Ventures, and UCB. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial, the OraGrowtH210 Trial, and a PK/PD trial, the OraGrowtH212 Trial, for the treatment of Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD). If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD patients otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

