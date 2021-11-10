Royal Farms Offers Free Any Size Coffee to Active Military and Veterans on Veterans Day, 2021

BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms announced today that they will be honoring veterans and active military members with a free any size coffee on Veterans Day. The offer will be available at all 250 Royal Farms store locations all day on Thursday, November 11th, 2021. Veterans and active military members will be able to redeem the coffee for free by identifying themselves at the register.



“The team at Royal Farms would like to thank every active-duty military member and veteran who has served our country. A free coffee is a small thank you for all your dedication!” said Shelby Kemp, Marketing for Royal Farms.

For more information about please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com and Breahna Brown at bbrown@royalfarms.com.