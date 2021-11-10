Genenta Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

MILAN, Italy and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genenta Science, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for cancer (Temferon™), announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of the Company’s ordinary shares, to be delivered in the form of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”). The number and price of the securities to be sold in the offering has not yet been determined.



The Company has applied to list the ADSs on the Nasdaq Capital Market in the United States under the symbol "GNTA" (file number 333-260923). ADSs are U.S. dollar-denominated negotiable instruments issued by a depositary bank that facilitate U.S. trading and investment in shares of non-U.S. companies. Each ADS represents the right to receive one ordinary share.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as sole book-running manager of the offering. Maxim Group LLC is acting as lead manager of the offering.



About Genenta Science

Genenta (www.genenta.com) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a proprietary hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of a variety of cancers. Temferon™ is based on ex-vivo gene transfer into autologous hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs) to deliver immunomodulatory molecules directly via tumor-infiltrating monocytes/macrophages (Tie2 Expressing Monocytes - TEMs). Temferon™, which is under investigation in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial in newly diagnosed Glioblastoma Multiforme patients, is not restricted to pre-selected tumor antigens nor type and may reach solid tumors, one of the main unresolved challenges in immuno-oncology. Based in Milan, Italy, and New York, USA.