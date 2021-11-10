Holiday Gift Ideas for the “Someone Who’s Hard to Shop For”

Los Angeles , Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dreading the holiday season because there's a few people on your list that are hard to shop for? Shopping for presents can be stressful when you have picky friends or family. Luckily, Home and Life Media Agency is here to help you find amazing gifts that anyone in your life will enjoy. You can't go wrong with games that spark the imagination and customized gift baskets that show you really care.



AreYouGame.com provides you and your family with the best new and original games, puzzles, and activities with the goal of creating meaningful memories with the whole family. Their team in Kansas City, MO spends hours designing, developing, and testing new games, puzzles, and activities that will spark your imagination, ignite your creativity, and encourage critical thinking skills all while having fun! AreYouGame has built an assortment of more than 3,000 different games, puzzles, and activities while shipping more than 6 million orders! Their complete line of products ensures that you will find the perfect gift for someone special or the laugh-out-loud party game for your next game night. Below you’ll find our top picks from AreYouGame.com

Judge Your Friends

Find out what secrets your friends have been hiding in Judge Your Friends! Learn things about your friends you wish you hadn't in this outrageous, fast-paced party game, where it’s OK to be a little judgy about your friends. Be the player with the most points at the end of the game to win. The fast-paced exciting party game will have everyone laughing out loud and oversharing way too much personal information.

Shadow Painting

Whether you are an aspiring artist or just want to try painting for the first time, Shadow Painting Kit is for you! Discover the artist within you as you create two works of art! Learn the science behind color mixing as you create unique colors of your own! Designed by Dottie Oatman, a professional artist, the canvases are printed in subtle shadows to help you determine color placement and where to apply darker and lighter shades. Inspire confidence in your painting skills and discover the artist within you!

Murder Mystery Party: Case Files – Death by Chef’s Knife- Coming Soon

Think you have what it takes to solve a murder? Murder Mystery Party Case Files is where players work to solve a murder using the case file and evidence provided. In this kit, Famed Chef Lorenzo Ritelli has been murdered in his own New York restaurant kitchen. There are many motives, but only one suspect could have pulled off this audacious murder.

Players think like a detective and work alone or with others to determine the motive, means, and opportunity of each suspect to solve the case. Visit AreYouGame.com to shop their hundreds of games.

Tasty Ribbon takes you on an authentic Italian journey with its customizable premium gift boxes. Chocolates from Tuscany, Extra virgin olive oil from Puglia, Pasta from Campania and so much more coming right at your doorstep!

This modern, authentic, women-owned certified gifting company features curated Italian specialties sourced from the most passionate artisans in Italy. Living by its motto, “We believe food is a ribbon, connecting people, places and memories”, the company’s mission is to redefine the traditional food gift basket industry by elevating both corporate and personal gifting. Tasty Ribbon’s selections are made of natural ingredients and stunning flavors generally not available otherwise in the US, all created with Italian excellence and craftsmanship and delivered in bespoke packaging right to your door.

Tasty Ribbon offers customizable gift boxes, available both for the single client as well as for corporate gift-giving. Clients can choose from pre-curated gift boxes to entirely customizable ones, where one can decide the size of the box and add whichever products they prefer from Tasty Ribbon’s vast selections of Italian savory and sweet items. All Tasty Ribbon boxes come with a handwritten-like note that can be personalized by the client.

To ensure the real taste of Italy comes right out of its boxes, each year Tasty Ribbon visits villages and towns to collaborate with family-owned businesses that represent the Italian tradition, history, and creativity.

Visit TastyRibbon.com to shop their fully customizable gift boxes. This year, gifts like these will bring a smile to even the hard- to- please gift recipient.