American Montessori Academy Announces Newly Constructed Uptown-Andersonville Campus, Opens Pre-Enrollment Accepting Students for the Winter 2021-22 Session

Chicago, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Montessori Academy (AMA) is pleased to announce it will expand its operation to the Uptown-Andersonville neighborhood of Chicago, accepting applications for enrollment in its newly constructed Montessori school serving children 8 weeks to 6 years of age. The campus is set to open for the Winter 2021-22 school session, offering all-day, year-round programs based upon the Montessori Method.

"We are thrilled to expand our community and excited to be opening this incredible space that invites more families into 21st century learning environments in which their children will grow to their fullest potential," said Mahdi Dadrass, CEO and Co-Founder of AMA.

The new campus occupies 12,000 square feet in one of Uptown’s largest new developments in the recently converted Draper building (5050 N. Broadway), a multifamily residential property with separate first-floor retail space. The facility will feature eight state-of-the-art classrooms, a large motor room, and corridors for class observation, as well as teacher resource rooms and faculty lounges. The project also includes ADA-compliant bathrooms, energy-efficient utilities, new heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for dedicated air supply for each classroom, and advanced building technology and security systems.

"In building out this space, we seized a rare opportunity to design an environment that truly embraces the Montessori philosophy and enables us to provide more resources for families," Dadrass added.

Each classroom is custom designed, uniquely suited to the needs of its students with defined spaces for each part of the curriculum that expose children to a wide range of activities including math, science, language, arts and crafts, socialization, large/small muscle group activities, and general learning based upon the Montessori Method. The age-appropriate environments are fully equipped with learning materials and child-sized features, such as reachable shelves, low sinks, chairs and tables — which are also hallmarks of a Montessori classroom.

An expansive natural playground has been completed outside the school, which promotes safer, collaborative and more natural play and learning opportunities with ecosystem exploration and study. The playground will focus on organics and sustainability, encourage children to get back outdoors, and demonstrate the importance of instinctive play in the natural world.

"An increasing number of parents today are turning to Montessori for its all-encompassing approach to education," said Sameer Shanbag, COO and Co-Founder of AMA. "Our new campus will serve a great need in Andersonville and play an important role for children in their key developmental years."

The school leadership is currently hiring teachers and classroom aids to ensure a low student-to-teacher ratio and build its faculty of AMS / AMI Montessori Certified educators.

Applications for student enrollment are being accepted online and school tours are being held at the South Loop campus and virtually until construction is complete.

For more information, please visit https://amaschools.com/

About American Montessori Academy

American Montessori Academy is a network of independent learning institutions that aim to deliver the highest standard of Montessori education by meeting the academic, social, emotional, spiritual and intellectual needs of children 8 weeks to 9 years of age. It offers year-round, all-day programs based upon the Montessori Method in stimulating learning facilities, located in Chicago’s South Loop and Andersonville neighborhoods, with affiliates on the North Shore, and at home through engaging remote learning curriculum and delivered learning materials with the subscription AMA Montessori Box. It is a Full Member School of the American Montessori Society (AMS), a member of the Association of Illinois Montessori Schools and is registered with the Illinois State Board of Education, with programs licensed by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS).

