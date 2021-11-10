ECN Capital Corp. Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular in Connection with the Special Meeting to Consider Reduction in Stated Capital

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (“ECN Capital” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: ECN) announced today that it has mailed its management information circular ("Circular") and related materials (together with the Circular, the "Meeting Materials") in connection with the special meeting of holders (the “Shareholders”) of common shares in the capital of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) to be held on December 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if thought advisable, pass a special resolution authorizing and approving a reduction of the stated capital account of the Common Shares (the “Stated Capital Reduction Resolution”) for the purposes of effecting a return of capital to Shareholders (the “Return of Capital”).



The Return of Capital will form a portion of the Corporation’s expected distribution to Shareholders of the net proceeds from its previously-announced sale of Service Finance Company, LLC and Service Finance Holdings, LLC to Truist Bank for cash proceeds of US$2 billion, subject to adjustment (the “Transaction”). Following completion of the Transaction, the Corporation intends to distribute the aggregate net proceeds of the Transaction (after estimated taxes and transaction costs) of approximately C$1.82 billion to Shareholders, estimated to represent a payment of approximately C$7.50 per Common Share, of which approximately C$4.15 is expected to comprise the Return of Capital and the remaining of which will be in the form of a special dividend.

The Meeting Materials have been filed under ECN Capital’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. ECN Capital encourages Shareholders to read the Meeting Materials in detail. To ensure representation at the Meeting, Shareholders should carefully follow the voting instructions provided in the Meeting Materials. For registered Shareholders, the deadline for the receipt of proxies is 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) on November 30, 2021. Beneficial Shareholders should contact the intermediary through which they hold their Common Shares to determine their cut-off time for voting. Shareholders are encouraged to visit www.ecncapitalcorp.com where the Circular, other Meeting Materials and voting instructions, as well as other information relating to the Transaction have been posted.

The Meeting

The Corporation will be convening and conducting the Meeting in a virtual-only format, which will be conducted via live audio webcast online at https://meetnow.global/MP9ZLRU. During the audio webcast, Shareholders will be able to listen to the Meeting live, and registered Shareholders and duly appointed and registered proxyholders will be able to submit questions and vote while the Meeting is being held. The Circular provides important and detailed instructions about how to access and participate in the virtual Meeting.

Recommendation of the Board of Directors

The Board has unanimously determined that the reduction in the stated capital account of the Common Shares and Return of Capital are in the best interests of the Corporation and unanimously recommends that the Shareholders vote FOR the Stated Capital Reduction Resolution.

Shareholder Questions and Assistance

Shareholders who have questions regarding the Meeting should contact the Corporation’s strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, at 1-855-682-4840 (toll free in North America), or at 1-416-867-2272 (collect outside North America), or by e-mail at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

Forward Looking Statements

