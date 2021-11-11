Los Angeles, USA, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renal Cell Carcinoma Clinical Trials | A Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2021 | DelveInsight

There are around 80+ key companies that are developing Renal Cell Carcinoma therapies. The companies which have their Renal Cell Carcinoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Betta Pharmaceuticals.

DelveInsight’s “Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in the Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline landscapes. It comprises Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Renal Cell Carcinoma therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report

Major companies such as AstraZeneca, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, Novartis, Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer, Bayer Healthcare, Incyte Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoffman La Roche, Amgen, ColImmune, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Betta Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cemiplimab, Aravivie Inc, X4 pharmaceuticals, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Renal Cell Carcinoma treatment scenario.

In November 2021, HUTCHMED Limited and AstraZeneca PLC initiated SAMETA, a global Phase III study of savolitinib (ORPATHYS® in China), an oral, potent, and highly selective small-molecule inhibitor of MET, a receptor tyrosine kinase, in combination with AstraZeneca's PD-L1 inhibitor IMFINZI® (durvalumab) in patients with MET-driven advanced papillary renal cell carcinoma ("PRCC").

In August 2021, Exelixis, Inc. announced Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda), its partner responsible for the clinical development and commercialisation of CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) in Japan, and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Ono) received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to manufacture and market CABOMETYX in combination with OPDIVO® (nivolumab) as a treatment for unresectable or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

In August 2021, Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted and granted priority review for a new supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the adjuvant treatment of patients with renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at intermediate-high or high risk of recurrence following nephrectomy (surgical removal of a kidney), or following nephrectomy and resection of metastatic lesions.

In July 2021, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced positive interim results from the first two cohorts of AROHIF21001, a Phase 1b dose-finding clinical studies of ARO-HIF2, the company's investigational RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic being developed as a treatment for patients with clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).

Renal Cell Carcinoma is a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in tubules of the kidney.

Renal Cell Carcinoma Emerging Drugs

CM082: Betta Pharmaceuticals

CM082 series have similar skeletal structures to Icotinib Hydrochloride, as the multi-target RTK (receptor tyrosine kinase) inhibitor, mainly targeting VEGFR and PDGFR. The drug is being evaluated in the phase III stage of development to treat Renal Cell Carcinoma.

TQB 2450: Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

TQB 2450 (formerly APL 502 and CBT 502) is a humanised immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting the programmed cell death-1 ligand-1. Phase III clinical trials are being evaluated by Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. for TQB 2450 for the renal cell carcinoma treatment.

IPI-549: Infinity Pharmaceuticals

IPI-549 is an oral immuno-oncology candidate which has been designed to inhibit PI3K-gamma preferentially. The drug is being studied in the phase II stage of development to treat renal cell carcinoma.

CMN-001: ColImmune

CMN001 is a dendritic cell vaccine for renal cell carcinoma. The drug is being evaluated in the phase II stage of development to treat renal cell carcinoma.

Ciforadenant: Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Ciforadenant is a minor molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2A receptor, an essential step in the adenosine pathway leading to immunosuppression in the tumour microenvironment. Results from a Phase I/Ib clinical trial demonstrated that ciforadenant was active alone and in combination with atezolizumab in patients with advanced, refractory renal cell cancer. A Phase II clinical trial of ciforadenant in first-line therapy for metastatic renal cell cancer in combination with pembrolizumab and Lenvatinib is planned in collaboration with the Kidney Cancer Consortium.

Scope of Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 80+ Key Players

Prominent Players: AstraZeneca, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Ipsen, Novartis, Aveo Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Pfizer, Bayer Healthcare, Incyte Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoffman La Roche, Amgen, ColImmune, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Betta Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cemiplimab, Aravivie Inc, X4 pharmaceuticals, and many others.

Key Drugs Profiles: 80+ Products

Phases:

· Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Renal Cell Carcinoma Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Cell replacements, Immunologic cytotoxicity

· Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase gamma inhibitors

· Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants

· Platelet-derived growth factor-beta receptor antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor antagonists

Molecule Types:

· Cell therapies

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecule

Route of Administration:

· Intravenous

· Oral

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Renal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Renal Cell Carcinoma treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma?

How many are Renal Cell Carcinoma emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Renal Cell Carcinoma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Renal Cell Carcinoma market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Renal Cell Carcinoma therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Renal Cell Carcinoma?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Renal Cell Carcinoma?

Table of Contents

1 Renal Cell Carcinoma Report Introduction 2 Renal Cell Carcinoma Executive Summary 3 Renal Cell Carcinoma Overview 4 Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment 6 Renal Cell Carcinoma Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7 Renal Cell Carcinoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8 Renal Cell Carcinoma Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9 Renal Cell Carcinoma Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 10 Renal Cell Carcinoma Inactive Products 11 Renal Cell Carcinoma Key Companies 12 Renal Cell Carcinoma Key Products 13 Renal Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs 14 Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers 15 Appendix 16 About DelveInsight

