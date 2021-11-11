Advanced Packaging Market Size to Hit Around US$ 41.8 Bn by 2030

Tokyo, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced packaging market size was valued at US$ 24.2 billion in 2020. Advanced packaging is a supporting case which prevent from any physical damage or corrosion to silicon wafers, logic units, and memory during the final stage of semiconductor manufacturing procedure. In 2020, The Advanced Packaging Market was valued at US$ 24.2 billion and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. It facilitates the chip connection to the circuit board. The advanced packing also involves grouping of a variety of distinct techniques, which include 2.5D, 3D-IC, fan-out-wafer-level packaging, and system-in-package.



Get Report Sample Copy OR Any Customization Requirement@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1337

Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

The cost effectiveness of the Advanced packaging technology drives the market growth.

Rise in demand for automobiles in the market.

Increased demand for consumer electronics products fosters the market growth.

Surge in demand for miniaturization of devices.

Report Scope of the Advanced Packaging Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2020 US$ 24.2 billion Growth Rate from 2021 to 2030 CAGR of 8.1% Fastest Growing Market North America Base Year 2021 Companies Covered Amkor Technology Inc., FlipChip International LLC, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., China Wafer Level CSP Co., Ltd., HANA Micron Inc., ChipMOS Technologies, Inc., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Regional Snapshots

Asia Pacific leads the advanced packaging market contributing a market share of more than 64% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period owing to the presence of major market players continuously involved in R&D and in the development of advanced packaging technologies. For instance, on 6th May 2021, Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, announced the availability of its next-generation 2.5D packaging technology called Interposer-Cube4 (I-Cube4). It is leading the evolution of chip packaging technology. Samsung’s I-Cube, a heterogeneous combination of technologythat uses multiple dies to operate as a single chip in one package by horizontally placing one or more logic dies (CPU, GPU, etc.) and several High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) dies on top of the silicon interposer.

Report Highlights

The Fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) product type segment is accounted largest revenue share in 2020.

The consumer electronics end use segment of the market is estimated to lead the market with largest revenue share in 2020.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market contributing more than 64% revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period owing the growth of semiconductor industry in this region and also by the presence of major market players.





Market Dynamics

Driver - The rise in demand for consumer electronic products across the globe is accelerating the growth of the Advanced Packaging Market. furthermore, the increasing demand for miniaturization of devices is also fostering the market growth.

Restraint - The major restraining factor that will negatively impact the growth of the Advanced Packaging Market includes high cost involved in the design and manufactures of chips at each node and the expensive installation of advanced packaging technology.

Opportunity - The increasing demand for the consumer electronics products in the market and the demand for miniaturization of devices will find huge opportunities that are anticipated to drive the growth of the Advanced Packaging Market.

Challenges - The high installation and manufacturing cost of the advanced packaging is a major challenge encountered by the advanced packaging market and this is expected to hamper the market growth.

Recent Developments

On 11th February 2021, Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that its partnership with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE) has developed two new enablement solutions engineered to help mutual customers create and evaluate multiple complex integrated circuit (IC) package assemblies and interconnect scenarios in an easy-to-use, data-robust graphical environment prior to and during physical design implementation.

On 9th June 2021, NepesCorporationa Korea's top semiconductor back-end process (OSAT) company announced the development of 'nSiP', advanced packaging technology without using the PCBs. NsiP is ased on ‘End-fab’ technology without board and wire bonding and is the most optimized packaging solution for high performance, high density, and small form factor.

In March 2021 Deca, an industry-leading technology provider for advanced semiconductor packaging, has announced the introduction of its new APDK (Adaptive Patterning Design Kit) methodology. This solution is the result of Deca's collaboration with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE) and Siemens Digital Industries Software.

In February 2021, Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that the collaboration with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE) developed two new enablement solutions engineered to help mutual customers create and evaluate multiple complex integrated circuit (IC) package assemblies and interconnect scenarios in a data-robust graphical environment prior to and during physical design implementation.

Browse more related reports@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/industry/packaging

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Flip Chip CSP

Flip-Chip Ball Grid Array

Wafer Level CSP

5D/3D

Fan Out WLP

Others

By End-use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Click Here to View Full Report Table of Contents

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1337

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R