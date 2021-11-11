Acreage Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acreage Holdings, Inc. (“Acreage”) (CSE: ACRG.A.U, ACRG.B.U), (OTCQX: ACRHF, ACRDF), a vertically integrated, multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 ending September 30, 2021 ("Q3 2021").

Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

(Unaudited)

Consolidated revenue was $48.2 million, an increase of 52% year-over-year and 9% sequentially.

Gross margin increased to 49% from 43% in Q3 2020.

Net loss attributable to Acreage was $12.3 million, an improvement from a loss of $40.5 million in Q3 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $6.5 million, compared to $(6.9) million for Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA* as a percentage of consolidated revenue was 13.5% for the third quarter of 2021.

Entered a definitive asset purchase and services agreement to divest the Company’s four Oregon retail dispensaries for total consideration of US $6.5 million.

Rebranded two medical cannabis dispensaries in Connecticut to continue positioning the Company's multi-state retail stores under The Botanist brand.

Subsequent to the quarter, Acreage completed the acquisition of cultivation, processing and retail operations in Ohio, establishing a market leadership position in the state.



Management Commentary

Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage Holdings, said: “At the beginning of fiscal 2021, we introduced a refreshed strategy focused on our key priorities, which include delivering improved financial results and generating shareholder value. Our successes throughout 2021 are the culmination of these refocused efforts to drive profitability, strengthen the balance sheet, and accelerate growth in our core markets.”

Mr. Caldini continued, “Over the third quarter, we divested our retail assets in Oregon to reprioritize our operations and position our business to capitalize on growth opportunities in our growing core markets. This disciplined approach has delivered another solid quarter of financial performance, with sequential revenue growth, reduced operating expenses, and strong gross margins, resulting in a third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA.”

“With our latest acquisition of the Greenleaf group of companies, we have established a vertically integrated footprint in the rapidly growing Ohio market. This acquisition not only enhances our operational platform with high-quality cultivation, processing, and retail assets but will drive our financial performance from the fourth quarter onward. We are confident that the solid foundation we have built over the past year will position us for continued success as we close out the fiscal year and enter our next phase of growth in 2022.”





Q3 2021 Financial Summary

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

YoY% Change

Three Months

Ended June 30,

2021 QoQ%

Change 2021 2020 Consolidated Revenue $48,151 $31,742 52% $44,217 9% Gross Profit 23,803 13,475 77% 23,875 (0.3)% % of revenue 49 % 42 % 54 % Total operating expenses 30,299 52,055 (42)% 30,632 (1)% Net operating loss (6,496) (38,580) (6,757) Not loss attributable to Acreage (12,297) (40,548) (2,553) Adjusted EBITDA* 6,497 (6,883) 8,086 (20)%



Retail revenue for Q3 2021 was $30.8 million, an increase of $6.9 million or 29% compared to Q3 2020. The year-over-year growth was primarily driven by increased demand and production across various states, new store openings, and the consolidation of several Maine dispensary locations and their conversion to adult-use sales. The growth in retail revenue was slightly muted as a result of lower sales in the Oregon retail dispensaries and the sale of the Company’s Florida operations. Sequentially, retail revenue for Q3 2021 improved by $2.4 million or 8% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Wholesale revenue for Q3 2021 was $17.1 million, an increase of $9.3 million or 119% compared to the third quarter of 2020. The year-over-year growth in wholesale revenue was primarily driven by increased capacity and maturing operations at the Company's Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Illinois cultivation facilities, resulting in increased supply and improved product mix in each of the respective markets. Additionally, the Company’s wholesale operations in California, acquired in the second quarter of 2021, contributed to an increase in wholesale revenue in the third quarter. Sequentially, wholesale revenue for Q3 2021 improved by $1.5 million or 10% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Total gross profit for Q3 2021 was $23.8 million, an increase of $10.3 million or 77% compared to Q3 2020. Growth in revenue and efficiencies achieved at Acreage’s production facilities drove the increase in gross profit. Total gross margin increased to 49% in Q3 2021 compared to 43% in the third quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses for Q3 2021 decreased by $21.8 million or 42% to $30.3 million from Q3 2020. Total operating expenses for Q3 2021 includes a $2.3 million write-off of the capital assets at the Sewell, New Jersey locations, net of expected insurance recoveries, that were damaged by Hurricane Ida. Excluding equity-based compensation expenses, losses and write-downs, and depreciation and amortization expenses, all of which are non-cash in nature, total operating expenses for Q3 2020 decreased $17.6 million or 47% compared to the corresponding period of fiscal 2020.

Consolidated EBITDA* for the third quarter of 2021 was a loss of $1.3 million, an improvement compared to a consolidated EBITDA* loss of $38.3 million in the previous year's comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA* for the third quarter of 2021 was $6.5 million, an improvement compared to Adjusted EBITDA* loss of $6.9 million in the previous year’s comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA from core operations*, which excludes markets where the Company has entered into definitive agreements to exit and start-up ventures such as beverages and CBD, was $7.5 million, indicating the Company's core markets are still being impacted by its non-core operations.

Net loss attributable to Acreage for Q3 2021 was $12.3 million, a $28.3 million improvement compared to the third quarter of 2020. Revenue growth, gross margin improvements, operating expense reductions, and net gains on disposal of assets all contributed to the net income improvements and were somewhat offset by increases in depreciation and amortization expenses and interest charges.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The company ended the quarter with $29.5 million in cash and restricted cash. During Q3 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement and management services agreements to sell, upon regulatory approval, four retail dispensaries in Oregon for total consideration of $6.5 million, consisting of a $0.25 million cash payment at the time of signing and a 10-month secured promissory note.

Managed Services Agreements (MSA) Performance

In addition to operating corporately owned production and cultivation facilities and retail dispensaries, Acreage manages operations or provides consulting services on behalf of several third parties. During the third quarter of 2021, these managed entities generated net sales of $16.1 million, which was a decrease of $0.9 million or 6% compared to the third quarter of 2020, driven primarily by same-store sales growth that was offset by the acquisition and consolidation of various entities.

Managed entities generated EBITDA of $3.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.4 million compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Earnings Call

Management will host a conference call on November 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results in detail.

Webcast: Click Here Dial-in: (833) 921-1669 (toll-free) or (236) 389-2667 Conference ID: 3398442

The webcast will be archived and can be accessed via Acreage’s website at investors.acreageholdings.com .

About Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Acreage is a multi-state operator of cannabis ‎cultivation and retailing facilities in the U.S., including the company’s national retail store ‎brand, The Botanist. With its principal address in New York City, Acreage’s wide range of national and regionally available cannabis products include the award-winning The Botanist brand, premium brand Superflux in Illinois and Ohio, the highly recognizable Tweed brand, the Prime medical brand in Pennsylvania, the Innocent edibles brand in Illinois, and others. Acreage also owns Universal Hemp, LLC, a hemp subsidiary dedicated to the distribution, marketing and sale of CBD products throughout the U.S. Since its founding in 2011, Acreage has focused on building and scaling operations to create a ‎seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience. Learn more at www.acreageholdings.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

For more information and documents related to the Acreage and Canopy Growth Corporation plan of arrangement, please visit: https://investors.acreageholdings.com/acreage-canopy-deal/

US GAAP FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

US GAAP Statements of Financial Position September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 US$ (thousands) (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,868 $ 32,542 Restricted cash 1,098 22,097 Inventory 33,520 23,715 Notes receivable, current 1,552 2,032 Assets held-for-sale 19,272 62,971 Other current assets 15,470 4,663 Total current assets 98,780 148,020 Long-term investments 38,921 34,126 Notes receivable, non-current 81,434 97,901 Capital assets, net 103,853 89,136 Operating lease right-of-use assets 22,349 17,247 Intangible assets, net 124,534 138,983 Goodwill 37,604 31,922 Other non-current assets 1,493 4,718 Total non-current assets 410,188 414,033 TOTAL ASSETS $ 508,968 $ 562,053 LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 25,317 $ 18,913 Taxes payable 27,378 14,780 Interest payable 1,444 3,504 Operating lease liability, current 1,525 1,492 Debt, current 16,377 27,139 Non-refundable deposits on sale 1,750 750 Liabilities related to assets held-for-sale 2,808 18,154 Other current liabilities 8,844 13,010 Total current liabilities 85,443 97,742 Debt, non-current 126,186 153,318 Operating lease liability, non-current 21,830 16,609 Deferred tax liability 27,024 34,673 Other liabilities 37 2 Total non-current liabilities 175,077 204,602 TOTAL LIABILITIES 260,520 302,344 Members' equity 234,922 241,031 Non-controlling interests 13,526 18,678 TOTAL MEMBERS’ EQUITY 248,448 259,709 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' EQUITY $ 508,968 $ 562,053









US GAAP Statements of Operations US$ (thousands) Q3'21 Q3'20 FY'21 FY'20 Retail revenue, net $ 30,794 $ 23,914 $ 85,038 $ 61,362 Wholesale revenue, net 17,077 7,798 42,634 21,513 Other revenue, net 280 30 3,090 164 Total revenues, net 48,151 31,742 130,762 83,039 Cost of goods sold, retail (16,279 ) (14,134 ) (43,412 ) (37,004 ) Cost of goods sold, wholesale (8,069 ) (4,133 ) (19,049 ) (11,395 ) Total cost of goods sold (24,348 ) (18,267 ) (62,461 ) (48,399 ) Gross profit 23,803 13,475 68,301 34,640 OPERATING EXPENSES General and administrative 8,466 14,819 23,067 40,237 Compensation expense 10,699 8,306 32,236 30,740 Equity-based compensation expense 4,168 10,445 17,191 65,369 Marketing 583 46 992 1,514 Impairments, net 2,339 — 3,157 187,775 Loss on notes receivable — — 1,726 8,161 Write down (recovery) of assets held-for-sale — 2,893 (8,616 ) 11,003 Legal settlements, net — 14,150 322 14,150 Depreciation and amortization 4,044 1,396 9,670 4,888 Total operating expenses 30,299 52,055 79,745 363,837 Net operating income (loss) (6,496 ) (38,580 ) (11,444 ) (329,197 ) OTHER INCOME (LOSS) (Loss) income from investments, net 489 (433 ) (777 ) (195 ) Interest income from loans receivable 1,067 1,606 4,125 5,083 Interest expense (3,620 ) (6,147 ) (14,072 ) (11,106 ) Other income (loss), net 81 (656 ) 7,825 (853 ) Total other (loss) income (1,983 ) (5,630 ) (2,899 ) (7,071 ) Loss before income taxes (8,479 ) (44,210 ) (14,343 ) (336,268 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (5,579 ) (3,826 ) (11,661 ) 21,633 Net loss (14,058 ) (48,036 ) (26,004 ) (314,635 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1,761 ) (7,488 ) (3,347 ) (64,941 ) Net loss attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. $ (12,297 ) $ (40,548 ) $ (22,657 ) $ (249,694 )





*NON-GAAP MEASURES, RECONCILIATION AND DISCUSSION (UNAUDITED)

This release contains tables that reconcile our results of operations reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) to adjusted results that exclude the impact of certain items identified as affecting comparability (non-GAAP). We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA from core operations, adjusted net loss attributable to Acreage, same store sales trends, among other measures, to evaluate our actual operating performance and for planning and forecasting future periods. We believe the adjusted results presented provide relevant and useful information for investors because they clarify our actual operating performance, make it easier to compare our results with those of other companies and allow investors to review performance in the same way as our management. Since these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, our reported results as indicators of our performance, and they may not be comparable to similarly named measures from other companies. The tables below reconcile our results of operations in accordance with GAAP to the adjusted results mentioned above:

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures US$ (thousands, except per share amounts) Q3'21 Q3'20 FY'21 FY'20 Net loss (GAAP) $ (14,058 ) $ (48,036 ) $ (26,004 ) $ (314,635 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,579 3,826 11,661 (21,633 ) Interest expense (income), net 2,553 4,541 9,947 6,023 Depreciation and amortization 4,590 1,396 11,384 4,888 EBITDA (non-GAAP)* $ (1,336 ) $ (38,273 ) $ 6,988 $ (325,357 ) Adjusting items: Loss (income) from investments, net (489 ) 433 777 195 Impairments, net — — 818 187,775 Loss on Sewell facility 2,339 — 2,339 — Loss on notes receivable — — 1,726 8,161 Write down (recovery) of assets held-for-sale — 2,893 (8,616 ) 11,003 Equity-based compensation expense 4,168 10,445 17,191 65,370 Legal settlements, net — 14,150 322 14,150 Gain on business divestiture (109 ) — (11,791 ) — Transaction costs — 3,114 — 3,114 Other non-recurring expenses 1,924 355

6,425 9,605

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)* $ 6,497 $ (6,883 ) $ 16,179 $ (25,984 ) EBITDA from beverage and CBD 539 — 2,014 — EBITDA from businesses under definitive agreements to exit 498 — 2,192 — Adjusted EBITDA from core operations (non-GAAP)* $ 7,534 $ (6,883 ) $ 20,385 $ (25,984 )









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures US$ (thousands, except per share amounts) Q3'21 Q3'20 FY'21 FY'20 Net loss attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. (GAAP) $ (12,297 ) $ (40,548 ) $ (22,657 ) $ (249,694 ) Net loss per share attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. (GAAP) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (2.54 ) Adjusting items:(1) Loss (income) from investments, net $ (403 ) $ 363 $ 639 $ 156 Impairments, net — — 672 150,220 Loss on Sewell facility 1,928 — 1,923 — Loss on notes receivable — — 1,419 6,529 Write down (recovery) of assets held-for-sale — 2,427 (7,082 ) 8,802 Equity-based compensation expense 3,436 8,763 14,131 52,295 Legal settlements, net — 11,872 265 11,320 Gain on business divestiture (90 ) — (9,692 ) — Transaction costs — 2,613 — 2,491 Other non-recurring expenses 1,586 298

5,281 7,684

Tax impact of adjustments above (33 ) 130 (5,549 ) (24,648 ) Total adjustments $ 6,424 $ 26,466 $ 2,007 $ 214,849 Adjusted net loss attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. (non-GAAP)* $ (5,873 ) $ (14,082 ) $ (20,650 ) $ (34,845 ) Adjusted net loss per share attributable to Acreage Holdings, Inc. (non-GAAP)* $ (0.05 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 110,193 103,450 108,385 98,304 Weighted average NCI ownership % 17.57 % 16.10 % 17.80 % 20.00 %

(1) Adjusting items have been reduced by the respective non-controlling interest percentage for the period.



