PORTL Named Triple CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

New York, NY, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PORTL Inc. was named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree in three categories today at the Consumer Technology Association’s event in New York. The startup was honored for its innovation in Video Displays for both the human-sized PORTL Epic, which is in use worldwide, and the forthcoming tabletop-sized PORTL Mini, which will come to market in early 2022. Additionally the PORTL Mini was recognized for innovation in the Streaming category. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

“PORTL was designed to bring people together across every kind of divide for meaningful interaction, and to turn all image and content displays into engaging experiences,” said David Nussbaum, Founder and CEO of PORTL Inc. “To be honored by the CES judges in three categories for our innovations is incredible validation of what we’ve been working so hard to give the world.”

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the “Best of Innovation” distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

PORTL was founded in 2018 in Los Angeles by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum and top tech investor Tim Draper (Tesla, SpaceX, Skype) led its initial funding round in 2020, along with former EA exec and early-Pandora investor Doug Barry, who is now Co-Founder/COO. The PORTL Epic is already in use for business communications, retail, museums, marketing, entertainment, education and more both as a “holoportation” device that can beam in people from anywhere in the world for meaningful interactive meetings, and as a ideal way to stream and display content of all kinds, including NFTs. The Mini will be priced for home use, and will stream original and licensed content in addition to its telecommunications capabilities.

In the past six months alone, PORTL has partnered with IWC, DHL, AT&T, T-Mobile, HBO, Chase Bank, Orange telecom, Christies, amfAR, Netflix, Mercedes Benz Stadium and many more. The Epic has also been used to beam CEOs and stars such as Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, hip hop’s Migos, F1’s Lewis Hamilton, and others thousands of miles. At the University of Central Florida, PORTL is already in use to beam doctors and patients to meet with students at the School of Health Professions and Sciences.

About PORTL Inc.:

PORTL Inc. is the maker of hologram devices and the software and cloud services to support holoportation. Founded in 2018 by inventor and CEO David Nussbaum,its award-winning products are now in use all over the world, beaming executives, tech and science experts, and sports and music celebrities to events, displaying NFTs and other objects, and becoming a vital new tool for luxury brands and the hospitality industry. PORTL's headquarters are in Los Angeles, CA and it has satellite and distributor showrooms in New York, Las Vegas, and Dubai. PORTL seeks to bring people together across every kind of divide. For more information go to PORTLhologram.com.

