Thousands of Students Will Get FREE Transportation With ScholaRide

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schola took another step toward its mission of connecting students to the schools of their choice by launching ScholaRide — School Transportation Made Easy. ScholaRide is an online service that allows families to secure free rides to their schools of choice. Schola was awarded funds from A for Arizona's Transportation Modernization Grant , which allows the fast-growing company to reduce income-related hurdles by helping families to make real education choices.

"School choices are not really choices unless the child can physically attend the school no matter their location or background," said Jaime Martinez , founder and CEO of Schola.

The pilot program for this completely free transportation service for K-12 students will launch in Maricopa County, the most populous county in Arizona. From there, Schola aims to quickly expand into rural areas and densely populated cities all over the country, providing an efficient and trustworthy transportation service for families nationwide.

Schola has partnered with certified transportation companies with years of experience getting students where they need to go. Drivers and vehicle standards are vetted and regulated to ensure maximum safety in addition to the more recently implemented COVID protocols to protect the health and wellness of students.

Solving the transportation issue helps remove one of the major barriers to real choice, allowing Arizona to continue closing the achievement gap and providing families with additional K-12 options.

Families in Arizona can already show their interest by pre-registering for ScholaRide for the 2022 semester by visiting Schola.com/ride or ScholaRide.com.

About Schola : Schola is an education technology company that provides specialized software solutions for families and schools to improve education outcomes. Schola helps families discover, connect, and enroll into the ideal educational setting and helps schools source, enroll, and engage with prospective families. Learn more by visiting schola.com.

