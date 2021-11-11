Martin Communications Launches New Website for Growing Regional Real Estate Firm

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Communications is launching a new website for its REALTOR® client, Jason M. Williamson. After completing a series of branding and marketing analyses, the Raleigh-based digital marketing agency presented the real estate firm with a highly optimized, robust website to better serve its clients in three distinct markets. The new website provides its visitors with an easily navigable experience for their next real estate endeavor, including Multiple Listing Services feeds for buying, selling, or renting where applicable. Williamson is licensed in both North Carolina and Florida, specializing in the housing markets in Raleigh, NC; Charlotte, NC; and Tampa, FL.

"The Martin Communications team provided me with more than just a website," said Jason M. Williamson, REALTOR® and owner of JMWRS, Inc. "They helped me to organize my goals, strengthen my brand, and craft my message. I now have a solid direction on how to move forward with growing my company and distributing my message."

Martin Communications also created Jason M. Williamson's new brand logo and will manage his social media accounts at the beginning of 2022.

"We are very excited to add Jason M. Williamson to our list of clients," said Jenny Burke, president of Martin Communications. "His three-pillar vision of growing his client base, growing his team, and educating the public on their financial potential will be at the center of our marketing strategy for him in the future. We are proud of the website we developed for him and look forward to our continued partnership."

###

About Martin Communications

Martin Communications, located in Raleigh, NC, is an award-winning integrated marketing communications firm providing expert strategy, branding and advertising, social media, public relations and website design and development. Our full-service capabilities also include graphic design, copywriting, idea generation, and more. For over a decade, our unique culture and diverse, deep pool of talent has driven us to successfully deliver measurable results for businesses of all sizes in a broad array of industries. With roots in radio, television and newspaper, we know a thing or two about the importance of powerful messaging. For more information, visit us at thinkmartinfirst.com .

About Jason M. Williamson, REALTOR®

Choosing to work with Jason Williamson means you value experience, understanding, and professionalism. With more than 21 years in the real estate industry, Jason possesses a vast knowledge of general brokerage, listing, purchasing, and new home construction processes. More importantly, he cares about the goals and welfare of each of his clients, a contributing factor to his high referral rates. Jason has excelled in many roles during his career, including practical listing agent, on-site agent, team leader, and owner of his own firm. A Marine, Gulf War Veteran, and family man, Jason Williamson will bring a pragmatic and honest approach to your next real estate venture, educating and assisting you along the way whether you are a first-time homeowner, move-up buyer/seller, or seasoned investor. Jason is dually licensed in Florida and North Carolina and is highly proficient in both markets.

For more information, visit www.jmwcloses.com

Media Contact

Jenny Burke

President, Martin Communications

919-621-1619

jenny@thinkmartinfirst.com

Related Images











Image 1: Jason M. Williamson





Jason M. Williamson

















Image 2: Martin Communications





Martin Communications









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment