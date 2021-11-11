Custom Long Sleeve MTB Jerseys USA – Best New Mountain Bike Jerseys Launched

Lincoln, United States, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Champion System USA’s newly released range of biking jerseys can be customized with clients’ own, personalized designs, enabling wearers to ‘be their own brand’. A dedicated team of designers works with customers from concept to creation to produce high-quality custom apparel.

The range includes three collections for three levels of cyclists: the Apex Collection (for cycling pros), the Performance Collection (for cycling enthusiasts), and the Tech Collection (for the everyday cyclist).

Jerseys are available in a range of styles including zippered and zipless, short-sleeved and long-sleeved, and tight- or loose-fitting. At checkout, customers are able to individually tailor features such as collar height and gripper type at no extra charge.

The company also offers a choice of materials such as the CS Tech Lite, a fabric with a high capacity for wicking and heat management that will help keep wearers cool and dry.

For customers looking for more insulation, the company also offers a CS Winter Fleece fabric that is able to trap warm air, making it perfect for sleet or snowy conditions.

Champion System USA offers a number of complimentary services including, design support, crash replacement, and garment sizing.

With complete confidence in the quality of their products, the company also offers a lifetime guarantee for all items purchased.

Founded in 2005, Champion System USA prides itself on quality handmade products and strong customer relationships. With offices in 22 countries and garments popular with top Olympians and World Champions, the company has made a name for itself across the globe.

With the latest announcement, Champion System USA is committed to providing innovative, race-proven garments that will stand the test of time.

A satisfied customer said: “I have tried several different kit suppliers over the years but the kit supplied by Champion System is the best by a long shot. The quality of both the printing and the stitching is of a very high standard. I could not recommend their product enough.”

