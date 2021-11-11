SalMar - Change in SalMar ASA's board of directors

English Norwegian

Tonje E. Foss has notified the chair of SalMar's Nomination Committee that she is resigning her seat on SalMar ASA's Board of Directors.

The decision from Tonje E. Foss follows her appointment to a position within the aquaculture industry.

Tonje E. Foss will step down as a member of SalMar ASA's board with immediate effect. A new board member will be elected at the latest at the company's next AGM in June 2022.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.