10 Fitness Tracker Companies Changing the Healthcare Sector | Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fitness tracker market size is expected to reach USD 114.36 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of wearable devices among the young population will significantly bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Fitness Tracker Market, 2021-2028.” the market size stood at USD 36.34 billion in 2020.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in this Market:

Gramin Ltd (Kansas, United States)

Apple Inc (California, United States)

Fitbit, Inc. (California, United States)

Pebble Technology Corp (California, United States)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Google Inc. (California, United States)

Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. (Beijing, China)

Jawbone (California, United States)

Nike (Oregon, United States)

Other Players





Significant Development:

October 2019: Fitbit collaborated with the Bristol-Myers Squibb-Pfizer alliance to address atrial fibrillation detection gaps to accelerate diagnosis.





Preference for Fitness During Pandemic to Positively Sway Market

The occurrence of COVID-19 has caused disturbance to the business of the fitness tracker industry. The interruption triggered in manufacturing, production, shipment, and sales of these products have massively affected the market.

However, OEMs' constant development of technologically advanced products will cater to the demand for fitness amid the coronavirus epidemic. For Instance, Fitbit announced the launch of an innovative tracker, Fitbit Charge 4. The new device will assist and offer support to customers at home during this time.





The report fitness tracker market comprises:

Through analysis of the industry

Key insights into the market

Latest market trends and developments

Crucial information on COVID-19

Present and future market values

The market size in North America stood at USD 17.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. The region's growth is attributed to the growing health issues such as chronic diseases among the general population. Europe is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing obesity in the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously in the foreseeable future due to the growing adoption of tracking devices among the young population in countries such as Japan, China, and India. India accounts for 60% of the young people in Asia Pacific.





