EMGS: Notice of extraordinary general meeting

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") on 2 November 2021 regarding resignation by the chairman of the board of directors (the "Board") of EMGS.

As a result of the resignation, the nomination committee has proposed changes to the Board and to the Company's nomination committee.

EMGS hereby calls for an extraordinary general meeting in the Company to be held at the Company’s offices on the 4th floor of Karenslyst Allé 4, 0278 Oslo on 25 November 2021 at 10:00 hours (local time).

The following matters are on the agenda: (i) changes to the Board and (ii) changes to the nomination committee.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), shareholders are encouraged to not physically attend the meeting. Rather, shareholders should consider exercising their shareholder rights through electronic advance voting in VPS or by completing the proxy form with voting instruction.

Shareholders who would like to participate electronically, should send an email to aeimstad@emgs.com to receive log in details.

The full notice with appendices is attached.

Contact

Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

