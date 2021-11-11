Hip Replacement Market Size to Reach USD 9.91 Billion by 2028 | Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis, Industry Forecast

Pune, India, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hip replacement market size is projected to hit USD 9.91 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The increasing number of hip replacement surgeries due to the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis is anticipated to boost the market growth. The rising geriatric population and the improving patient knowledge for such surgeries are also expected to stimulate market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “Hip Replacement Market, 2021-2028”.



The market size stood at USD 6.57 billion in 2020.The market’s growth is also attributable to favorable health reimbursement policies. The governments of several nations are launching health reimbursement policies to provide quality and affordable care to their citizens. The favorable health reimbursement policies and reforms are likely to bolster the growth of the market.







List of Key Players in Hip Replacement Market:

Zimmer Biomet

DePuy Synthes Companies

Smith & Nephew

Stryker

Exactech, Inc.

Gruppo Bioimpianti s.r.l

Conformis

MicroPort Scientific Corporation (

Braun Melsungen AG





Report Scope & Segmentation

Healthcare organizations are scaling up the incorporation of online tools for patients who went under hip replacement surgeries and patients who have yet to undergo a surgery. The growing demand for customized hip prostheses is anticipated to boost the global hip replacement market growth. Each patient's unique anatomy requires a customized implant, and according to the anatomy of the patient, the sizes of implants may also vary.





COVID-19 Impact-

The market has been negatively impacted by the unanticipated emergence of the coronavirus pandemic. The high fear of virus contraction amongst the general population has resulted in delayed appointments and cancellations, which have affected the market’s growth. The strict curfews and lockdowns implemented by the governments of several economies and the mandatory halt on non-urgent procedures have aggravated the situation. Nonetheless, the market is recovering and is likely to garner substantial growth after the pandemic is over.







To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Segmentation-

Based on procedure, the market is trifurcated into revision & hip resurfacing, partial replacement, and total replacement. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into orthopedic clinics, hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.



Report Coverage-

It provides information on different market segments, such as procedure, end-user, and others.

It highlights the growth potential, capabilities, and demographics of the market.

It assimilates the ongoing and upcoming investment opportunities in the market.

It sheds light on the various growth strategies adopted by key players in the market.

It also includes the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.

Drivers & Restraints-



Growing Demand for Customized Hip Prostheses to Augment Market Growth

Each patient's unique anatomy requires a customized implant, and according to the anatomy of the patient, the sizes of implants may also vary. Hence, major manufacturers are leveraging 3D printing technology to deliver patient-specific implants. The adoption of 3D printing technology has augmented the demand for customized implants. As a result, the companies are focused on developing cutting-edge technologies to provide technically advanced customized prostheses and implants. The growing demand for customized hip prostheses is anticipated to boost the global hip replacement market growth.



The governments of several nations are reforming their existing health reimbursement policies and introducing newer ones to provide quality and affordable care to their citizens. These favorable health reimbursement policies and reforms are likely to bolster the growth of the market.

Healthcare organizations are scaling up the incorporation of online tools for patients who went under hip replacement surgeries and patients who have yet to undergo a surgery. These online tools are designed to help patients recover post-surgery. The growing adoption of these online tools is likely to favor market growth.

However, complications regarding the implants’ use may hamper growth.



Regional Insights-



Increasing Number of Hip Arthroplasty to Aid Growth in North America

North America is poised to attain the largest chunk of the global hip replacement market share. The increasing number of hip arthroplasty is expected to augment the market’s growth. Additionally, the rising number of strategic collaborations amongst major players is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth due to the increasing number of surgeries, rising demand for customized implants, and favorable health reimbursement policies.



Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit rapid growth due to new product launches and the cumulative efforts of major manufacturers to strengthen market positions through indirect or direct distribution networks. The Middle East & Africa, and Latin America are projected to witness considerable growth due to the rising adoption of implants and increasing orthopedic diseases & injuries.



Competitive Landscape-



Key Players Emphasize Strategic Collaborations to Strengthen Market Positions

Stryker, DePuy Synthes, and Zimmer Biomet hold the leading positions in the global market. Zimmer Biomet held the highest market share due to the high sales of hip implants. Strategic collaborations are vital to the growth of the market players. The key players operating the market emphasize extensive R&D activities to develop advanced and effective implants. They focus on devising ingenious growth strategies, including new product launches, technological developments, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, and others. For instance, Microport Orthopedics launched Profemur Gladiator HA Collared Stem, Cemented Collared Hip Stem, and Profemur Gladiator Cemented Collared Stem in February 2021 to expand its product portfolio. The products aid in total hip arthroplasties and fracture patients.



Industry Developments-

February 2021: OrthoGrid Systems Inc. launched OrthoGrid Hip Software application to provide advanced technology for direct anterior approach total hip arthroplasty for the company’s artificial intelligence-enabled digital platform.





Quick Buy - Hip Replacement Market Research Report:

