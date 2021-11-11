AB “Novaturas” strengthens its management team in Latvia

English Lithuanian

Leading tour operator in the Baltics AB “Novaturas” is strengthening its management team in Latvia. Sanda Roze with accumulated extensive experience in sales is joining the company as head of sales. Sanda will also be responsible for the organization of the Latvian office activities.

“As tourism sector is recovering rapidly, we are amplifying our capacity and strengthening our sales team. I am happy to introduce and welcome Sanda joining our experienced management team. Sanda has many years of experience in sales in the hospitality industry. She will be responsible for strengthening and developing relations with our partners travel agencies in Latvia and the development of other distribution channels. Sanda will also be responsible for the organization of the Latvian office and strengthening the company's positions in the Latvian market”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of “Novaturas” group.

“Sales and the hospitality industry have been my passion for many years. I am certain that my experience in the hotel business will not only strengthen the development of distribution channels in the Latvian market but will also serve in favor establishing and managing good travelers’ experience”, says Sanda Roze, head of sales in Latvia.

Sanda Roze has accumulated more than 10 years of experience in sales. For the last almost 5 years, she has been the sales director of SIA “Mogotel”, one of the largest hotel operators in the Baltic States.

About “Novaturas” Group

AB “Novaturas” group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.