SalMar - Invitation to presentation of the third quarter 2021 results

English Norwegian

SalMar presents results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday 17 November 2021 at 08:00 CET from SalMars new harvesting- and processing facility on Senja in Northern Norway, InnovaNor.

The presentation will held digitally on Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET on www.salmar.no . There will be opportunity to send in questions during the Norwegian presentation. An English webcast (recording) will be available from 10:00 CET on www.salmar.no.

CEO Gustav Witzøe, CFO & COO Trine Sæther Romuld and COO Industry and Sales Frode Arntsen will be representing the company.

After the presentation two group conferences will be arranged, one in Norwegian at 12:00 am CET and one in English at 15:00 CET. For registration please send an email to Fearnley Securities, corp.access@fearnleys.com .

The results will be available from 6:30 am CET at the company's homepage, www.salmar.no and Oslo Stock Exchange's page, www.newsweb.no .

For more information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.