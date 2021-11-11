CHATEAU SCHOOL Celebrates 10th Anniversary & Launch of Collection

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHATEAU SCHOOL, known for "Lifestyle Preschool" and "High Quality of Service" for families in the creative industry, founded on Nov. 11, 2011, is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

This unique international preschool concept was created by Rina Bovrisse, the Happiness Icon and future Governor of Tokyo candidate listed as among "The World's Most Powerful Women" by Fortune.

Founder Rina Bovrisse came up with the idea for the lifestyle preschool when she was watching a CHANEL fashion show in Paris. She was overwhelmed trying to balance her busy fashion work life and caring for her newborn baby. She dreamed of a beautiful space offering everything she wished. This one-and-only concept preschool is famous for its School Concierge, catering high-quality personalized services.

The first small preschool was designed in the basement of the globally famous fashion district Cat Street in Tokyo and grew to the posh cosmopolitan neighborhood of Roppongi Hills in 2015. CHATEAU SCHOOL is now headquartered at CHATEAU SCHOOL USA in Beverly Hills, California.

CHATEAU SCHOOL became the celebrated brand for its exclusive World Diplomacy Program, covering 130 countries and cultures in a year in collaboration with real ambassadors at the embassies, innovative academic products, and fashionable school uniforms. The early education program at CHATEAU SCHOOL ranks the highest in Tokyo, with five multi-language programs and the fullest academic program and activities for children from ages 3 months to 6 years old, and is open 12 months a year, even during the seasonal holidays, with door-to-door school bus service and organic gastronomy.

Furthermore, in 2019, the school started CHATEAU ACADEMY as the first program to fully provide support in guiding the children for higher education and smoothen enrollments to the top international schools worldwide.

THE LAB, the research and development laboratory, was founded in Tokyo to improve the educational programs and revolutionary products for CHATEAU SCHOOL COLLECTION.

This product line consists of exclusive academic programs, educational materials, stationeries, fashion, lifestyle goods, gastronomy, storybooks, and more, developed together in collaboration with international artists and designers.

CHATEAU SCHOOL COLLECTION will launch the limited-edition 10th-anniversary items, available on Nov. 11, 2021, at online shops and in stores.

10TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION TEDDY BEAR

1. STORYBOOK

CHATEAU SCHOOL - WELCOME BOOK

Author: RINA ROSE

Creative Director: NAPOLEON STAR

Illustrator & Designer: TRAVIS ADENAU

2. DENTAL KIT

Dental cup and sustainable bamboo toothbrush

3. CHATEAU BEARS

10th Anniversary Marble Sorbet Stuffed Bears with aurora star and silver ribbon details

Available in two colors: Sugar Pink Soda and Blueberry Cherry Soda

