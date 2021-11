Icelandic English

Attached is a presentation of the interim financial statement of the Kvika banki hf. group for the first nine months of 2021. A meeting for shareholders and market participants will be held at 8:30 am today, Thursday 11 November, in the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík. The meeting will also be streamed on the website: https://www.kvika.is/fjarfestaupplysingar/fjarfestakynning-11-november-2021/

