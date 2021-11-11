New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Novel Ocular Drug Delivery Devices Market: Focus on Implants, Inserts and Punctal Plugs - Distribution by Type of Drug Delivery Device, Target Indications, Type of Product and Key Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecast, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183524/?utm_source=GNW

Around 50% of the cases are left either unaddressed and / or could have been prevented. It is also worth highlighting that around 1.7 billion individuals worldwide are expected to lose their vision by 2050. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), loss of vision can pose an economic burden of over USD 35 billion, in terms of loss of productivity and direct costs of treatment / care. Considering the aforementioned facts, there is a rise in demand for effective therapeutic interventions for the treatment of ocular diseases, in order to prevent complete vision loss. Conventionally, ocular diseases have been treated through surgery, laser or pharmacological interventions (such as anti-angiogenic drugs). However, these treatment options are associated with several limitations, including side effects of intravitreal injections and conventional surgeries, poor drug bioavailability at the target tissue site and need for frequent drug administration to maintain efficacy for a longer duration. In addition, at present, more than 90% of the marketed ophthalmic formulations are available in the form of eye drops that mainly target diseases related to anterior segment of the eye. Studies suggest that, if administered with the help of topical eye drops, around 95% of the drug is lost due to a number of challenges, such as dilution of product by tears and permeation issues related to cornea. Therefore, drug delivery formulations, such as eye drops and ointments, cannot be considered as an optimal treatment option for vision-threatening diseases. ,



Owing to the aforementioned concerns, there is an evident rise in the demand for effective, non-invasive drug delivery systems that are capable of overcoming bioavailability hurdles and enable delivery of the drug at the target cells, at effective concentrations, for a suitable period of time. Over time, several pharmaceutical companies across the world have undertaken various initiatives to develop novel drug delivery devices, such as sustained release implants, ocular inserts and punctal plugs, that are capable of enabling effective administration of drugs, while overcoming the existing challenges. In fact, over 1,100 patents related to novel ocular drug delivery devices have been filed / granted in the past few years, demonstrating the continued innovation being carried out in this domain. The growing interest of pharmaceutical stakeholders in this field is also reflected from the recent rise in partnership activity of novel ocular drug delivery device developers. Driven by the increasing patient population and introduction of novel and advanced ocular drug delivery devices, this market is anticipated to witness steady growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Novel Ocular Drug Delivery Devices Market by Type of Drug Delivery Device (Implants, Inserts and Punctal Plugs), Target Indications (Glaucoma, Retinal Vein Occlusion, Postoperative Ocular Inflammation, Non-Infectious Uveitis, Diabetic Macular Edema, Dry Eye Disease, Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Diseases, Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Others), Type of Product (Biodegradable and Non-biodegradable) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely adoption of novel ocular drug delivery devices, over the next decade. The study features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of novel ocular drug delivery devices, with respect to type of drug delivery device (implants, inserts and punctal plugs), current status of development (marketed, phase III, phase II, phase I / II, phase I and preclinical), type of product (biodegradable and non-biodegradable), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), target indication (glaucoma, retinal vein occlusion, postoperative ocular inflammation, non-infectious uveitis, diabetic macular edema, dry eye disease, wet age-related macular degeneration, retinal diseases, neovascular age-related macular degeneration and others) and route of administration (topical, intravitreal, intracameral, intracanalicular, implantable and subconjunctival). In addition, the chapter lists novel ocular drug delivery device developers, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of devices).

Elaborate profiles of key players that are engaged in the development of novel ocular drug delivery devices. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), information on technology use, respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various novel ocular drug delivery devices based on relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial recruitment status, phase of development, study design, target patient segment, target indication, type of sponsor, most active players (in terms of number of registered trials conducted) and key geographical regions.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain during the period 2012-2021 covering R&D agreements, product commercialization agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, product distribution agreements, technology licensing agreements, product development agreements, acquisitions, product licensing agreements and other related agreements.

An analysis of the investments that have been made into companies with proprietary novel ocular drug delivery devices, including seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, grants and debt financing.The investment instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as year of investment, amount invested, type of funding, most active players (in terms of number of funding instances) and type of investor.

An in-depth analysis of over 1,100 patents filed / granted related to novel ocular drug delivery devices, till 2021. The instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of drug delivery device, type of applicant, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent benchmarking and valuation.

A case study on the available novel ocular drug delivery devices such as bionic eye, intraocular lenses, eye-drop dispensers and others.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for novel ocular drug delivery devices over the coming decade. Additionally, it features market size projections for the overall novel ocular drug delivery devices market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] type of drug delivery device (implants, inserts and punctal plugs), [B] target indications (glaucoma, retinal vein occlusion, postoperative ocular inflammation, non-infectious uveitis, diabetic macular edema, dry eye disease, wet age-related macular degeneration, retinal diseases, neovascular age-related macular degeneration and others), [C] type of product (biodegradable and non-biodegradable) and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Eyal Sheetrit (Chief Executive Officer and President, Eximore)

Murty Vyakarnam (Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Oculinea)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading novel ocular drug delivery device developers?

Which are the popular types of novel ocular drug delivery devices available in this market?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the novel ocular drug delivery devices market in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of the structure of eye and its associated routes of drug administration. Additionally, it provides information on the popular ocular drug delivery systems (dendrimers, hydrogels, liposomes, nanomicelles and nanoparticles).



Chapter 4 includes detailed assessment on novel ocular drug delivery devices that are currently approved or are in different stages of development. It features a comprehensive analysis of novel ocular drug delivery devices with respect to type of drug delivery device (implants, inserts and punctal plugs), current status of development (marketed, phase III, phase II, phase I/II, phase I and preclinical), type of product (biodegradable and non-biodegradable), type of molecule (small molecules and biologics), target indication (glaucoma, retinal vein occlusion, postoperative ocular inflammation, non-infectious uveitis, diabetic macular edema, dry eye disease, wet age-related macular degeneration, retinal diseases, neovascular age-related macular degeneration and others) and route of administration (topical, intravitreal, intracameral, intracanalicular, implantable and subconjunctival). In addition, the chapter lists novel ocular drug delivery device developers, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of devices).



Chapter 5 provides detailed case study on the available novel ocular drug delivery devices such as bionic eye, intraocular lenses, eye-drop dispensers, and others.



Chapter 6 includes detailed profiles of key players that are engaged in the development of novel ocular drug delivery devices. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), information on technology use, respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 presents an in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various novel ocular drug delivery devices based on relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, trial recruitment status, phase of development, study design, target patient segment, target indication, type of sponsor, most active players (in terms of number of registered trials conducted) and key geographical regions.



Chapter 8 features an elaborate discussion and analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst players in this market, during the period 2012-2021 . Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model (R&D agreements, product commercialization agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, product distribution agreements, technology licensing agreements, product development agreements, acquisitions, product licensing agreements and others), and regional distribution of the collaborations.



Chapter 9 provides details on the various investments that have been made into companies with proprietary novel ocular drug delivery devices, including seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, grants and debt financing. The investment instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as year of investment, amount invested, type of funding, most active players (in terms of number of funding instances) and type of investor.



Chapter 10 provides an in-depth over 1,100 patents filed / granted related to novel ocular drug delivery devices, till 2021. The instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of drug delivery device, type of applicant, leading patent assignees (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent benchmarking and valuation.



Chapter 11 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of novel till the year 2030. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented across important market segments, namely [A] type of drug delivery device (implants, inserts and punctal plugs), [B] target indication (glaucoma, retinal vein occlusion, postoperative ocular inflammation, non-infectious uveitis, diabetic macular edema, dry eye disease, wet age-related macular degeneration, retinal diseases, neovascular age-related macular degeneration and others), [C] type of product (biodegradable and non-biodegradable) and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).



Chapter 12 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 13 provides the transcripts of interviews conducted with key stakeholders of this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversation with Eyal Sheetrit (Chief Executive Officer and President, Eximore) and Murty Vyakarnam (Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Oculinea).



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

