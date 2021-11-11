New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Light Activated Therapies Market: Focus on Photodynamic Therapies, Photoimmunotherapies and Photothermal Therapies - Distribution by Target Indications, Key Players and Geographies : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183522/?utm_source=GNW

It is also worth highlighting that one in every five Americans is likely to develop some form of skin cancer in their lifetime. Although efforts are being made to develop safe and effective drugs for the treatment of different types of skin cancer, there is still a pressing need for more specific and potent drugs / therapies to combat this complex clinical condition. Amidst the current initiatives to develop more targeted anti-cancer therapies, light activated therapies (specifically photodynamic therapies, photoimmunotherapies and photothermal therapies) have emerged as a promising alternative, owing to their capability to eradicate diseased cells from the body with minimal side effects. Unlike chemotherapy or radiotherapy, light activated therapies only destroy cancerous cells without damaging the surrounding healthy tissues. Therefore, this novel therapeutic approach has various advantages over conventional treatments for cancer and various skin diseases, such as acne, actinic keratosis, microvesicles, warts and others.



Over time, several pharmaceutical companies have undertaken various initiatives to develop effective photodynamic therapies / photoimmunotherapies against multiple target indications. At present, the pipeline features close to 130 candidates, and this value is anticipated to grow further in the foreseen future. Of these, more than 10 therapies, including ASP-1929 (Rakuten Medical), VISUDYNE® (Novartis), Metvix® (Galderma), PHOTOFRIN® (ADVANZ PHARMA), Ameluz® (Biofrontera) and LEVULAN® KERASTICK™ (Sun Pharma), have already been marketed. Further, over 635 patents related to light activated therapies have been filed / granted in the past three years, demonstrating the continued innovation in this domain. The growing interest of pharmaceutical stakeholders in this field is also reflected from the recent rise in clinical trials of such therapy candidates. With multiple therapeutic leads in the mid to late stages of development (phase II and above), we are led to believe that the light activated therapies market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Light Activated Therapies Market: Focus on Photodynamic Therapies, Photoimmunotherapies and Photothermal Therapies, 2021-2030 - Distribution by Target Indications (Head and Neck Cancer, Actinic Keratosis, Macular Degeneration, Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy, Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia, Bladder Cancer, Barrett’s Esophagus, Gastric Cancer, Lung Cancer, Port-Wine Stain and Others), Key Players and Key Geographies (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely adoption of light activated therapies, over the next decade. The study features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of light activated therapies, with respect to current status of development (preclinical / discovery, phase I, phase I / II, phase II, phase II / III, phase III and approved), type of light activated therapy (photodynamic therapy, photoimmunotherapy and photothermal therapy), therapeutic area (oncological disorders (solid tumor), dental disorders, skin disorders, oncological disorders (hematological cancer) and others), type of photosensitive dye (methylene blue, phthalocyanine dye, indocyanine green, toluidine blue and phenothiazine hydrochloride), type of light (red light, blue light, infrared light, near-infrared light, visible light, ultraviolet light and daylight), target patient segment (children, adults and elderly patients), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), type of developer (industry / non-industry) and popular target indications (periodontitis, actinic keratosis, basal cell carcinoma, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, dental caries, squamous cell carcinoma, acne, bladder cancer, COVID-19, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer and others). In addition, the chapter includes analysis on the light activated therapy developer(s) based on various relevant parameters, including year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates).

Detailed profiles of marketed and late stage (phase III) clinical products; each profile features an overview of the company, therapy overview, clinical development status, clinical trial endpoints, dosage information, key insights, clinical trial endpoints and estimated sales revenue (2021-2030).

An in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various light activated therapies based on relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, study design and trial phase, type of masking and type of intervention model, year and trial recruitment status, type of sponsor, most active industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of registered trials conducted), purpose of study, emerging focus area, location of trial, and key geographical regions.

An analysis of patents filed / granted related to light activated therapies, till 2021. The instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as publication year, type of patent, patent age, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent benchmarking and valuation.

Elaborate profiles of companies (shortlisted based on phase of development of the lead drug) including brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for light activated therapies over the coming decade. Additionally, it features market size projections for the overall light activated therapies market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] target indications (head and neck cancer, actinic keratosis, macular degeneration, polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy, cervical intraepithelial neoplasia, bladder cancer, Barrett’s esophagus, gastric cancer, lung cancer, port-wine stain and others), [B] key players and [C] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to light activated therapies?

What are the key therapeutic areas for which light activated therapies are being / have been developed?

What are the key challenges faced by stakeholders related to manufacturing of light activated therapies?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of light activated therapies?

Across which geographies, extensive research related to light activated therapies is being conducted?

Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the light activated therapies market in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of light activated therapies. In this section, we have briefly discussed the advantages and general mechanism of action of various type of light activated therapies, including photoimmunotherapies, photodynamic therapies and photothermal therapies.



Chapter 4 includes detailed assessment on more than 125 light activated therapies that are currently approved or are in different stages of development. It features a comprehensive analysis of pipeline molecules with respect to the current status of development (preclinical / discovery, phase I, phase I / II, phase II, phase II / III, phase III and approved), type of light activated therapy (photodynamic therapy, photoimmunotherapy and photothermal therapy), therapeutic area (oncological disorders (solid tumor), dental disorders, skin disorders, oncological disorders (hematological cancer) and others), type of photosensitive dye (methylene blue, phthalocyanine dye, indocyanine green, toluidine blue and phenothiazine hydrochloride), type of light (red light, blue light, infrared light, near-infrared light, visible light, ultraviolet light and daylight), target patient segment (children, adults and elderly patients), type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy), type of developer (industry / non-industry) and popular target indications (periodontitis, actinic keratosis, basal cell carcinoma, head and neck cancer, lung cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, dental caries, squamous cell carcinoma, acne, bladder cancer, COVID-19, pancreatic cancer, prostate cancer and others). In addition, the chapter includes information on the light activated therapy developer(s), highlighting their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates).



Chapter 5 provides detailed profiles of marketed and late-stage clinical products (phase III). Each profile features an overview of the therapy, clinical development status, clinical trial endpoints, dosage information, key clinical trial results and estimated sales revenue (2021-2030).



Chapter 6 presents an in-depth analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various light activated therapies based on relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, study design and trial phase, type of masking and type of intervention model, year and trial recruitment status, type of sponsor, most active industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of registered trials conducted), purpose of study, emerging focus area, location of trial, and key geographical regions



Chapter 7 provides analysis on over 635 patents filed / granted related to light activated therapies, till 2021. The instances have been analyzed based on various relevant parameters, such as publication year, type of patent, patent age, geographical location, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, leading patent assignees, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of patents filed / granted), patent benchmarking and valuation.



Chapter 8 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of light activated therapies till the year 2030. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented across important market segments, namely [A] target indications (head and neck cancer, actinic keratosis, macular degeneration, polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy, cervical intraepithelial neoplasia, bladder cancer, Barrett’s esophagus, gastric cancer, lung cancer, port-wine stain and others), [B] key players and [C] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world).



Chapter 9 includes brief overview of the company (including information on their year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key executives), financial information (if available), details on their respective product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 10 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 11 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 12 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

