Global Pharmaceutical Vials Market - Distribution by Type of Fabrication Material Used, Sterilization Status and Key Geographies – Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

The growing complexity of modern pharmacological interventions, such as monoclonal antibodies, and cell and gene therapies, has further prompted the drug developers to develop or identify specialized fill / finish and packaging alternatives that are capable of catering to the specific needs of such novel products. Pharmaceutical packaging, owing to the fact that it is in immediate contact with the drug / therapy formulation, plays a vital role in preserving the identity, quality and integrity of the packaged medicinal product. Although there are various types of primary packaging containers, including ampoules, cartridges and syringes, available in the market for various types of drug formulations, pharmaceutical vials have been observed to be the preferred choice of drug developers, owing to the fact that they provide high container-closure integrity.



Despite being the most preferred packaging system, traditional vials are often associated with certain challenges, including chances of breakage under extreme conditions, absence of relevant information (serial or batch number) on the package and potential to delaminate. , As a result, several pharmaceutical vial manufacturers are exploring novel techniques to overcome the aforementioned challenges associated with conventional pharmaceutical vials in order to create better packaging solutions. Examples of some advancements in this domain include the use of serialization techniques (to avoid drug counterfeiting), development of numerous coating materials (to prevent delamination and pH imbalance) and the adoption of smart drug delivery technologies (to improve patient compliance). Further, pre-sterilized / ready-to-use (RTU) pharmaceutical vials have emerged as a promising alternative to conventional pharmaceutical vials, adding significant value to streamline pharmaceutical fill / finish operations. It is worth noting that these innovations have significantly helped in optimizing costs, easing the filling process and expediting production timelines. Moreover, it enables the pharmaceutical players to overcome regulatory challenges, as well as build a sustainable competitive edge in the market. In addition, due to the unprecedent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for parenteral formulations has increased significantly, therefore providing lucrative opportunities for pharmaceutical companies engaged in the development of safe and superior quality vials. In the future, the high demand for parenteral formulations and increase in vaccination campaigns are likely to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical vials market.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Global Pharmaceutical Vials Market - Distribution by Type of Fabrication Material Used (Glass and Plastic), Sterilization Status (Pre-sterilized and Unsterilized) and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and Rest of the World) – Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future potential of pharmaceutical vials over the next decade. The study features an in-depth analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of pharmaceutical vials, featuring information on the type of fabrication material used for container (glass and plastic), type of fabrication material used for closure (rubber, plastic and metal), volume of vial (less than 50 ml, 50 ml to 100 ml and more than 100 ml), type of vial cap (screw cap, crimp cap and snap cap), sterilization status (pre-sterilized and unsterilized), type of product (untreated and treated), compatible drug class (biologics and small molecules) and type of formulation stored (liquid, powder and solid). In addition, the chapter includes analysis related to pharmaceutical vial manufacturers based on various parameters, including year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and key players (in terms of number of products).

A competitiveness analysis of pharmaceutical vial manufacturers, segmented into four categories, namely small (1-50 employees), mid-sized companies (51-500 employees), and large (501-1,000 employees) and very large companies (more than 1,000 employees). Within the peer group, companies were ranked based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience / expertise of the manufacturer) and key product specifications (type of fabrication material used, type of vial cap, sterilization status, type of product, compatible drug class and type of formulation stored).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the development of pharmaceutical vials, based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders engaged in this domain, during the period 2015-2021 (till September), covering acquisitions, product / technology integration agreements, supply agreements, asset acquisitions, distribution agreements, product / technology development agreements, product / technology licensing agreements, and other related agreements. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of fabrication material involved, sterilization status, type of partners and regional distribution of the collaborations.

An elaborate discussion on the key trends (such as the advent of personalized / targeted therapies, shift towards more flexible packaging, rise of modular manufacturing facilities and advancement in robotic packaging solutions) that are likely to have an impact on the future adoption of innovative primary packaging systems. It also features a harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each trend on the overall pharmaceutical packaging industry.

An in-depth analysis to estimate the current and future demand for pharmaceutical vials based on various relevant parameters, such as type of fabrication material used, sterilization status and regions, for the period 2021-2030.

A case study on the use of robotic machinery in pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill / finish operations, highlighting the advantages of using automation / automated technologies in such processes. Further, it presents the profiles of industry players that provide such equipment for aseptic processing of pharmaceuticals.

A case study on pre-sterilized / RTU pharmaceutical vials that are available nowadays. In addition, it provides information on the various sterilization techniques used for primary packaging materials and the advantages of RTU container-closure systems.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for pharmaceutical vials over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of these products, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2030. The report provides sales forecasts for the overall pharmaceutical vials market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] type of fabrication material used (glass and plastic), [B] sterilization status (pre-sterilized and unsterilized) and [C] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Julien Marechal (Business Development and Technology Director, Aseptic Technologies)

Konstantin Kazarian (Former Project Manager of Business Development, PYRAMID Laboratories)

Lawrence Ganti (President, SiO2 Materials Science)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players engaged in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical vials?

What is the relative competitiveness of different pharmaceutical vial manufacturers?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the current, global demand for pharmaceutical vials?

What are the emerging trends related to pharmaceutical primary packaging?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the pharmaceutical vials market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our report. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the pharmaceutical vials market and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of conventional pharmaceutical packaging and the different types of packaging systems. Further, the chapter features a detailed discussion on pharmaceutical vials, its fabrication material and the different types of caps available. Further, it features a brief discussion on the recent innovations in this domain.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive review of the current market landscape of pharmaceutical vials, featuring information on the type of fabrication material used for container (glass and plastic), type of fabrication material used for closure (rubber, plastic and metal), volume of vial (less than 50 ml, 50 ml to 100 ml and more than 100 ml), type of vial cap (screw cap, crimp cap and snap cap), sterilization status (unsterilized and sterilized), type of product (untreated and treated), compatible drug class (biologics and small molecules) and type of formulation stored (liquid, powder and solid). In addition, the chapter includes analysis related to pharmaceutical vial manufacturers, based on various parameters, year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and key players (in terms of number of products).



Chapter 5 presents a detailed competitiveness analysis of pharmaceutical vial manufacturers , segmented into four categories, namely small (1-50 employees), mid-sized companies (51-500 employees), and large (501-1,000 employees) and very large companies (more than 1,000 employees). Within the peer group, companies were ranked based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience / expertise of the manufacturer) and key product specifications (type of fabrication material used, type of vial cap, sterilization status, type of product, compatible drug class and type of formulation stored).



Chapter 6 features detailed profiles of the prominent companies that develop pharmaceutical vials in North America. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features detailed profiles of the prominent companies that develop pharmaceutical vials in Europe. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 features detailed profiles of the prominent companies that develop pharmaceutical vials in Asia Pacific. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financials (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 features an elaborate discussion and analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst stakeholders in this domain, in the period 2015 – 2021 (till September). Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model (acquisitions, product / technology integration agreements, supply agreements, asset acquisitions, distribution agreements, product / technology development agreements, product / technology licensing agreements and others), type of fabrication material involved, sterilization status, type of partners and regional distribution of the collaborations.



Chapter 10 discusses the emerging trends in the overall pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill-finish industry. Specifically, it presents the growing demand of personalized therapies, shift towards more flexible packaging, development of modular facilities, upgrading packaging components to enhance drug product safety, increase in partnership activity, and growing adoption of smart packaging solutions.



Chapter 11 provides an overview of the current and future demand for pharmaceutical vials, in the contemporary market. In order to estimate the aforementioned demand, we considered the current supply of pharmaceutical vials and estimated their proportion that are likely to be supplied to the pharmaceutical industry till 2030. We then segregated the total demand across a number of relevant parameters, including type of fabrication material (glass and plastic), sterilization status (pre-sterilized and unsterilized) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and rest of the world).



Chapter 12 presents a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the market till 2030, based on multiple parameters, such as current demand for pharmaceutical vials, likely adoption rates and the estimated price of components. We have segregated the current and upcoming opportunity based on [A] type of fabrication material used (glass and plastic), [B] sterilization status (pre-sterilized and unsterilized) and [C] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the world). It is worth mentioning that we adopted a bottom-up approach for this analysis, backing our claims with relevant datapoints and credible inputs from primary research.



Chapter 13 presents a detailed case study on the role of robots in the pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill / finish process, highlighting its benefits and capabilities. It provides a list of the various types of pharmaceutical robots, along with details on their respective manufacturer and applications. Additionally, the chapter features profiles of players that offer robotic equipment for pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill / finish operations, along with information on the key specifications of their respective machinery.



Chapter 14 provides insights on pre-sterilized / RTU pharmaceutical vials that are currently available, highlighting the pharmaceutical packaging and filling process, and the various limitations associated with the currently used container closure systems. Further, it features an elaborate discussion on the different sterilization techniques used for primary packaging materials and the advantages of RTU containers and closure systems.



Chapter 15 summarizes the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 16 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with Julien Marechal (Business Development and Technology Director, Aseptic Technologies) and Konstantin Kazarian (Former Project Manager of Business Development, PYRAMID Laboratories).



Chapter 17 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 18 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

