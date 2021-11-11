Good-Loop Expands Into Japanese Market Through Exclusive Partnership With Hakuhodo DY Media Partners and D.A.Consortium

LONDON and TOKYO, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global ad tech platform Good-Loop is expanding into Japan. The UK company today announced it has partnered with Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc. and D.A.Consortium Inc. in an exclusive deal that will give Japanese advertisers access to Good-Loop’s suite of purpose-powered ad solutions.

Good-Loop’s programmatic technology drives brand engagement by converting people’s attention to ads into donations to good causes around the world.

The global company is on a mission to make the connection between brands and consumers more meaningful by delivering respectful ads that deliver real social impact, while also driving significant business and brand uplifts for advertisers. Clients include Unilever, Nestlé, Levi’s, Bose, H&M, adidas and Nike.

The partnership will see Hakuhodo DY Media Partners and D.A.Consortium, both subsidiaries of Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. -- the second-largest advertising group in Japan -- become the official reseller of Good-Loop’s products across Japan, helping brands and agencies connect more meaningfully with consumers.

Good-Loop’s ad solutions include:

Watch to Donate: A skippable ad format available across premium publisher sites and YouTube that incentivises people to watch online ads by allowing them to ‘unlock’ a charity donation at the end of the spot. The advertiser receives more meaningful brand engagement, while the consumer gets to do good for free. The charity receives 50% of the ad revenue;



A skippable ad format available across premium publisher sites and YouTube that incentivises people to watch online ads by allowing them to ‘unlock’ a charity donation at the end of the spot. The advertiser receives more meaningful brand engagement, while the consumer gets to do good for free. The charity receives 50% of the ad revenue; Engage to Donate: A highly engaging ad format that allows people to unlock free donations to their favourite charities by swiping or tapping on content in their social media channels.

Good-Loop CEO and founder Amy Williams said: “We’re on a mission to change the way people view advertising, transforming it into a force for good around the world and bridging the ever-widening disconnect between consumers and brands. As we continue to scale our solutions worldwide, it’s crucial we have global partners that share our vision and have the expertise, experience and clout to help us get to the next stage in our development. So I’m delighted to partner with Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, who will help accelerate our growth within the key Japanese ad market.

“At a time when more and more people around the world are looking to brands to show they are more than just the products and services they sell, our ad formats are proven to drive higher engagement and significant uplifts in metrics such as brand favourability, purchase intent and brand recall, enabling brands to connect with their audiences in more meaningful way.”

By partnering with Hakuhodo DY Media Partners and D.A.Consortium, Good-Loop -- which already runs global campaigns across multiple markets, including Japan -- will benefit from a level of local expertise that will help the company gain significant traction in the region.

Hakuhodo DY Media Partners and D.A.Consortium, which both handle traditional media buying across Japan, work with major corporations to plan and deliver their CSR strategies.

Platform Strategy Division Director, Sokichi Nakazawa, at Hakuhodo DY Media Partners, said: “We’re very pleased and proud to partner with Good-Loop on a solution that provides real value to both Japanese advertisers and society as a whole. We’re confident there is wide support across the Japanese market for Amy’s vision and that our clients will eagerly embrace Good-Loop’s purpose-powered ad solutions.”

For more information about Good-Loop, click here .

Contact details

Good-Loop

David Waterhouse, Head of Communications

Email: david@good-loop.com

Website: https://good-loop.com/

Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc.

Public Relations Division / Email: mp.webmaster@hakuhodody-media.co.jp

Website: https://www.hakuhodody-media.co.jp

About Good-Loop

Good-Loop is a purpose-powered ad tech platform that drives ad engagement by converting people’s attention to ads into donations to good causes around the world.

The company, which has offices in London and Edinburgh, is on a mission to make the connection between brands and consumers more meaningful by delivering respectful ads that bring real social impact, while also driving significant business and brand uplifts for advertisers.

The company has raised more than £2M for charities such as Save the Children, WaterAid, GOSH and the London Air Ambulance. Clients include Unilever, Nestlé, Levi’s, Bose, H&M and NBC Universal.

Good-Loop’s innovative, AI-powered ad formats have won the company numerous awards since its inception in 2016, including NBCUniversal’s annual startup innovation event ‘Spark Tank’ and Nestlé and Ad:tech’s ‘Next Big Thing’. Co-founder Amy Williams is also one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30, a member of The Drum’s Digital Digerati and was the face of the United Nations’ #SheInnovates global campaign.

In 2020, the company closed a $1.4m seed funding round. Investors include You & Mr Jones, the global brandtech group founded by former Havas chief executive David Jones.

About Hakuhodo DY Media Partners Inc

Established: December 1, 2003

Capital: 9.5 billion yen

Employees: 824

Head Office: Akasaka Biz Tower, 3-1,Akasaka 5-chome, Minato-ku,Tokyo 107-6321

About D.A.Consortium Inc. ( https://www.dac.co.jp/english/ )

Since its establishment in 1996 during the early days of online advertising, DAC has led the industry in market formation and growth as it steadily expands its operations with the digital transformation of information and lifestyles.

Currently, DAC operates advertising and marketing businesses centered on digital technology both in Japan and overseas. The company provides comprehensive support, from consulting and planning to ad space purchasing, selling, management and results analysis. With a firm understanding of the characteristics of different media, DAC also produces creative assets, develops and provides solutions that bridge its wealth of data with advanced technologies, and supports global promotional initiatives.

With the mission, “Empowering the digital future”, DAC will continue to be at the forefront in creating new forms of advertising and marketing and providing new value to society.

Representative: Masaya Shimada, President, CEO & CCO（Chief Compliance Officer）

Head Office: Yebisu Garden Place Tower, 4-20-3, Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Established: December 1996

Business: Online media transaction related business, Solution business,

Ad Operations Business