At-Home Blood Collection and Micro Sampling Devices Market by Type of Blood Sample State, Method of Sample Collection, Device Usage, Area of Application, and Key Geographical Regions - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030

In fact, an average decline of approximately 40% in phlebotomy appointments was reported by various laboratories across the globe. The aforementioned concerns have encouraged stakeholders to develop novel devices and technologies that can enable patients to self-collect their blood samples at-home, to monitor their health remotely. Over 80% of the self-blood collecting devices that we came across during our research have already received marketing approval. In 2021, TAP® II and Tasso-M20 self-blood collecting devices received the CE mark from the European Commission. Further, recently, Symbiotica received emergency use authorization by the USFDA for its proprietary at-home COVID-19 serology test kit, which has been demonstrated to be capable of detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2 using dried blood spot samples.



The at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices market is fragmented, featuring a mix of start-ups / small companies and mid-sized firms. Interestingly, over 40% of the start-ups engaged in this domain have been established since 2014. Further, large firms are actively acquiring small industry players in order to either consolidate their existing capabilities or enter this niche domain. Consequently, there has been a significant increase in the partnership activity related to at-home blood collection devices, over the past few years. In addition, both public and private investors have invested a sum of more than USD 640 million in this domain, since 2014. Given the rising adoption and preference for at-home and self-blood collection approaches, coupled to the ongoing efforts of device developers and manufacturers to further expand their respective offerings, we believe that the at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “At-Home Blood Collection and Micro Sampling Devices Market by Type of Blood Sample State (Dried and Liquid), Method of Sample Collection (Fingerstick and Push-Button Method), Device Usage (Single-use and Reusable), Area of Application (Diagnostics, Research, Therapeutics and Others), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MENA) - Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely adoption of at-home self-blood collection and micro sampling devices, over the next decade. The study features a detailed analysis of the key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed overview of the current market landscape of at-home self-blood collection and micro sampling devices, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as device class (class I and class II), current status of development (marketed, emergency use authorization, available for investigational use only and under development), regulatory approvals / certifications received (CE Mark, USFDA, TGA, KFDA and Health Canada), type of technology, device usage (single-use and reusable), type of sample (whole capillary blood, plasma and serum), blood sample state (dried and liquid), volume of sample collected, puncture site (fingertip, upper arm, heel and toe), method of sample collection (fingerstick and push-button method), storage temperature and application area. In addition, it presents details of the companies engaged in the development of at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of devices).

Elaborate profiles of key players engaged in this domain. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, location of headquarters, number of employees, key executives, product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth product competitiveness analysis of at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices based on several relevant parameters, such as supplier power (in terms of expertise of the companies) and key product-related specifications (device class, current status of development, device usage, type of sample, application areas and regulatory approvals / certifications).

A detailed analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted within this domain, since 2015. The analysis assesses several relevant parameters associated with the patents, including type of patent (granted patents and patent applications), publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, most active players (in terms of the number of patents filed / granted), and patent valuation.

An analysis of the recent partnerships inked between various players engaged in this domain, during the period 2014-2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model adopted, focus area, therapeutic area and regional distribution.

A detailed analysis of various investments made by players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of investment, number of funding instances, amount invested and type of funding (grant, debt, seed, venture capital, initial public offering (IPO) and other equity), along with information on the most active players (in terms of number of funding instances and amount raised), most active investors (in terms of number of funding instances), geographical distribution, purpose of investment and application area.

An insightful analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with at-home self-blood collection and micro sampling devices, taking into consideration several relevant parameters.



One of the key objectives of the report was to evaluate the current opportunity and future potential of at-home self-blood collection and micro sampling devices market, over the coming decade. We have also provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, over the period 2021-2030. Additionally, the report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] blood sample state (dried and liquid), [B] method of sample collection (fingerstick and push-button method), [C] device usage (single-use and reusable), [D] area of application (diagnostics, research, therapeutics and others), and [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MENA). In order to account for future uncertainties and add robustness to our forecast model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we have conducted interviews with various experts in this domain (academia, industry, medical practice, and other associations) in order to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analyst’s views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various emerging trends in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market, gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players engaged in the development of at-home self-blood collection and micro sampling devices?

Which are the most popular at-home self-blood collection and micro sampling devices available in the market?

What types of partnership models are commonly being adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

Who are the key investors that have actively made investments in this domain?

How is the intellectual property landscape in this field likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What is relative competitiveness of different at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices?

How much cost can be saved by using at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices market and its likely evolution in the short to mid-term, and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices, along with information on various applications of blood sampling and testing. Further, the chapter provides information on type of blood sampling, methods of sample collection and blood collection devices. In addition, it features a brief discussion on the key benefits associated with at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices.



Chapter 4 provides detailed overview of the current market landscape of at-home self-blood collection and micro sampling devices, along with information on several relevant parameters, such as device class (class I and class II), current status of development (marketed, emergency use authorization, available for investigational use only and under development), regulatory approvals / certifications received (CE Mark, USFDA, TGA, KFDA and Health Canada), type of technology, device usage (single-use and reusable), type of sample (whole capillary blood, plasma and serum), blood sample state (dried and liquid), volume of sample collected, puncture site (fingertip, upper arm, heel and toe), method of sample collection (fingerstick and push-button method), storage temperature and application area. In addition, it presents details of the companies engaged in the development of at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices, along with information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of devices).



Chapter 5 features an in-depth product competitiveness analysis of at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices based on several relevant parameters, such as supplier power (in terms of expertise of the companies) and key product-related specifications (device class, current status of development, device usage, type of sample, application areas and regulatory approvals / certifications).



Chapter 6 features elaborate profiles of key players engaged in this domain. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, along with information on year of establishment, location of headquarters, number of employees, key executives, product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features an in-depth analysis of various patents that have been filed / granted within this domain, since 2015. The analysis assesses several relevant parameters associated with the patents, including type of patent (granted patents and patent applications), publication year, regional applicability, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, most active players (in terms of the number of patents filed / granted), and patent valuation.



Chapter 8 features an analysis of the recent partnerships inked between various players engaged in this domain, during the period 2014-2021, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model adopted, focus area, therapeutic area and regional distribution.



Chapter 9 features a detailed analysis of various investments made by players engaged in this domain, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of investment, number of funding instances, amount invested and type of funding (grant, debt, seed, venture capital, initial public offering (IPO) and other equity), along with information on the most active players (in terms of number of funding instances and amount raised), most active investors (in terms of number of funding instances), geographical distribution, purpose of investment and application area.



Chapter 10 provides an insightful analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with at-home self-blood collection and micro sampling devices, taking into consideration several relevant parameters.



Chapter 11 presents an elaborate market forecast analysis, highlighting the future potential of the market till the year 2030. The chapter presents a detailed market segmentation on the basis of [A] blood sample state (dried and liquid), [B] method of sample collection (fingerstick and push-button method), [C] device usage (single-use and reusable), [D] area of application (diagnostics, research, therapeutics and others), and [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MENA).



Chapter 12 summarizes the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters. The chapter also highlights important evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of the at-home blood collection and micro sampling devices market.



Chapter 13 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussion(s) that were held with key stakeholders in the industry.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains a list of companies and organizations mentioned in this report.

