Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $62 Billion by 2026 - Pandemic Creates Strong Growth Opportunities for Non-Woven Fabrics

Global Non-Woven Fabrics Market to Reach $62 Billion by 2026

The global market for Non-Woven Fabrics estimated at US$38 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period.

Non-woven fibers are laid in patterns and bonded using pressure, heat and chemicals. Increased demand for the fabrics in the healthcare and medical sectors constitutes the major growth promoting factor for the market. The current pandemic has increased awareness among people with regard to the many benefits of non-wovens.

The market for non-woven fabrics, used in the manufacture of masks, PPE and other medical-grade products, witnessed significant growth over the past one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For meeting the rising demand, non-woven manufacturers across the world were seen expanding production capacities and investing money in purchasing new equipment.

Disposable non-wovens are able to offer inexpensive and effective protection from microorganisms because of their multilayered construction. The geotextile industry is also one of the key end-users of non-woven fabrics. Non-woven geotextiles are used in road building and dry laid processes where they improve longevity of roads. The automotive industry also uses the fabrics for many applications. There are now many interior and exterior automotive components made of non-woven fabrics.



Spunbond, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.7% CAGR to reach US$30.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dry Laid segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.9% share of the global Non-Woven Fabrics market.

Spunbond non-woven fabric, the largest segment, finds application in the manufacture of hygiene products and in coating substrates, building, battery separator, filtration and wipers among others. The technique of spunbond is the most used manufacturing method as it enables production of material with superior quality and greater strength.



