Alzheimer’s Disease Market by Type of Treatment, Symptomatic Indications and Geography, 2021-2030

Accounting for 60-70% cases of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease is known to be the sixth leading cause of death in the US. Presently, more than 6 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer’s and this number is projected to reach around 13 million by 2050. , In 2020, the healthcare burden associated with the disease was estimated to be around USD 305 billion. Given the socioeconomic burden associated with Alzheimer’s, pharmaceutical players have been on the lookout for reliable diagnostic tests and effective treatment alternatives that can slow the progression of this disease. However, not many drugs could make their way to the market and majority of the existing therapeutic approaches have proven ineffective in the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and its related symptoms.



Recently, in June 2021, the FDA granted accelerated approval for the first disease modifying therapy, Aduhelm™ (Aducanumab), developed by Biogen, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The approval of this amyloid beta-directed antibody has sparked a ray of hope for other players which are seeking approval for similar therapies. Further, multiple partnerships have been forged by various established players and start-ups in this domain in order to expand their research efforts and respective product portfolios. In addition, venture capital and other strategic investors are providing the necessary financial support to the research initiatives being undertaken by start-ups. Given the ongoing efforts aimed at finding effective and potential therapeutic cure, we are led to believe that the Alzheimer’s disease market is likely to witness healthy growth in the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Alzheimer’s Disease Market (2nd Edition) by Type of Treatment (Symptomatic and Disease Modifying), Symptomatic Indications (Dementia, Insomnia and Other Psychological Symptoms) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030” report features an extensive study on the current landscape of the marketed, clinical and preclinical molecules available / being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of the market, till 2030. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the current market landscape of drugs developed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, including analyses based on several relevant parameters, such as current status of development (marketed, clinical and pre-clinical), phase of development (phase IV, phase III, phase II/III, phase II, phase I/II and phase I) of lead candidates, type of biologic (antibodies, peptides, cell and gene therapy, protein and vaccines), target disease stage (early stage, mild stage, mild to moderate stage and moderate to severe stage), type of treatment (symptomatic treatment, disease modifying treatment and both), mechanism of action (inhibitor, activator and modulator), route of administration (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous and others), dosing frequency (single dose, daily, twice daily, thrice daily, weekly, biweekly, monthly) type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy) and path to clinic (dedicated, repositioned and repurposed). Additionally, the report provides information on drug developer(s) involved in the domain, along with analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and geographical location of headquarters.

A detailed analysis of completed, ongoing and planned clinical trials of the drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and its related symptoms, on the basis of several relevant parameters, such as trial status, trial registration year, type of sponsor / collaborator, type of study design, enrolled patient population, age category, leading industry sponsors / collaborators (in terms of number of trials conducted) and regional distribution of trials.

Elaborate profiles of the key players involved in the development of therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information, details on its product portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An in-depth analysis of grants that have been awarded to various research institutes for projects related to Alzheimer’s disease, in the period between 2017 and 2021, on the basis of important parameters, such as year of grant award, grant amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, grant activity code, emerging focus area, purpose of grant award, type of recent organization, popular NIH department and prominent program officers.

An analysis of the partnerships established between various stakeholders in this domain, during the period 2017-2021, covering product development and commercialization agreements, R&D agreements, technology / product licensing agreements, other licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, clinical trial agreements and other relevant types of deals.

A review of the funding and investments made in the domain, in the period between 2017 and 2021, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development. The analysis has been done on the basis of several parameters, such as number of funding instances, amount invested, type of funding, leading players and investors, and geographical analysis.

A detailed assessment of discontinued drugs and terminated trials, providing information on the year of discontinuation, reason(s) for discontinuation, phase of discontinuation, mechanism of action of the terminated drugs, type of indication, reason for termination, affiliated stakeholders.

A detailed review of around 20,000 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on Alzheimer’s disease, which have been published between 2017 and June 2021, including analysis based on parameters, such as year of publication, key focus area, type of molecule, popular keywords, and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain and impact factor of the journal).

An in-depth analysis of the patents related to Alzheimer’s disease, filed / granted since 2017, based on various parameters, such as patent publication year, geographical location / patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, and type of applicant, and leading players (by number of patents). In addition, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth opportunities for therapies being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, over the next decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as disease prevalence, anticipated adoption rates and the selling price / likely selling price of therapies for the disease, we have developed informed estimates on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030 The report also features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of treatment (symptomatic and disease modifying treatment) [B] symptomatic indications (dementia, insomnia and other psychological symptoms) and [C] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). To account for the future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, portraying different tracks of the anticipated industry’s growth. The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by inputs solicited via a comprehensive survey and discussions conducted with several key players in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Kenneth Moch (President and Chief Executive Officer, Cognition Therapeutics)

Mathias Schmidt (Chief Executive Officer, ArmaGen)

Ram Bhatt (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, ICB International)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been validated from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030 the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading industry players involved in the Alzheimer’s disease industry?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials on therapies for Alzheimer’s disease?

Which are the leading funding organizations providing grants in the Alzheimer’s disease industry?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders in the Alzheimer’s disease industry?

How is the current and future market opportunity, related to Alzheimer’s disease, likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the Alzheimer’s disease market and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to Alzheimer’s disease and its associated symptoms. The chapter features a detailed discussion on the causes of disease, stages of disease progression, factors influencing the onset and progression of the disease, and the different pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions intended for the treatment of this condition. The chapter includes information on the epidemiology of the disease, highlighting the diverse initiatives / programs led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Additionally, the chapter provides an overview of digital biomarkers and their use in the management of Alzheimer’s disease.



Chapter 4 provides detailed review of the current market landscape of drugs developed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, including analyses based on several relevant parameters, such as current status of development (marketed, clinical and pre-clinical), phase of development (phase IV, phase III, phase II/III, phase II, phase I/II and phase I) of lead candidates, type of biologic (antibodies, peptides, cell and gene therapy, protein and vaccines), target disease stage (early stage, mild stage, mild to moderate stage and moderate to severe stage), type of treatment (symptomatic treatment, disease modifying treatment and both), mechanism of action (inhibitor, activator and modulator), route of administration (oral, intravenous, subcutaneous and others), dosing frequency (single dose, daily, twice daily, thrice daily, weekly, biweekly, monthly) type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy) and path to clinic (dedicated, repositioned and repurposed). Additionally, the report provides information on drug developer(s) involved in the domain, along with analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size and geographical location of headquarters.



Chapter 5 features detailed profiles of the key stakeholders involved in the development of therapeutics for Alzheimer’s disease. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information, details on its product portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 6 features a detailed assessment of over 110 discontinued drugs and terminated trials, providing information on the year of discontinuation, reason(s) for discontinuation, phase of discontinuation, mechanism of action of the terminated drugs, type of indication, reason for termination, affiliated stakeholders. In addition, the chapter presents a list of about 180 terminated clinical trials along with information on the year of termination and the key geographies across which these trials were being conducted.



Chapter 7 provides a detailed review of around 20,000 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on Alzheimer’s disease, which have been published between 2017 and June 2021, including analysis based on parameters, such as year of publication, key focus area, type of molecule, popular keywords, and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain and impact factor of the journal).



Chapter 8 features an analysis of the partnerships established between various stakeholders in this domain, during the period 2017-2021, covering product development and commercialization agreements, R&D agreements, technology / product licensing agreements, other licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, clinical trial agreements and other relevant types of deals.



Chapter 9 presents a review of the funding and investments made in the domain, in the period between 2017 and 2021, including seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, at various stages of development. The analysis has been done on the basis of several parameters, such as number of funding instances, amount invested, type of funding, leading players and investors, and geographical analysis.



Chapter 10 provides an in-depth analysis of analysis of more than 5,600 grants that have been awarded to various research institutes for projects related to Alzheimer’s disease, in the period between 2017 and 2021, on the basis of important parameters, such as year of grant award, grant amount awarded, administering institute center, support period, type of grant application, grant activity code, emerging focus area, purpose of grant award, type of recent organization, popular NIH department and prominent program officers.



Chapter 11 provides a detailed analysis of more than 2,000 completed and ongoing clinical studies of therapies being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, based on parameters, such as current trial status, trial registration year, phase of development, study design, leading industry sponsors (in terms of number of trials conducted), study focus, target indication(s), focus areas, target therapeutic area(s), enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials.



Chapter 12 provides an overview of the various patents that have been filed / granted, since 2017, based on various parameters, such as publication year, geography, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant and leading industry players (in terms of number of patents filed). In addition, the chapter also features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.



Chapter 13 provides information on the various non-pharmacological interventions, including cognition / emotion-oriented therapies, sensory simulation therapies and other psychological interventions. The chapter presents a list of companies that offer such solutions, providing information on the devices / products and their mechanisms of action / working principles. In addition, the chapter includes a list of novel diagnostic techniques, which are claimed to be capable of assisting in timely diagnosis.



Chapter 14 includes an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting growth opportunities of Alzheimer’s disease market till the year 2030. In addition, we have provided inputs on the likely distribution of the market opportunity based on different type of treatment (symptomatic and disease modifying treatment), symptomatic indications (dementia, insomnia and other psychological symptoms) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). To account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.



Chapter 15 is a summary of the overall report, presenting the insights on the contemporary market trends and the likely evolution of the Alzheimer’s disease market.



Chapter 16 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this industry. is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions held with key stakeholders in this industry. In this chapter, we have presented the details of interviews held with (in alphabetical order) Kenneth Moch (President and Chief Executive Officer, Cognition Therapeutics), Mathias Schmidt, (Chief Executive Officer, ArmaGen) and Ram Bhatt (Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, ICB International).



Chapter 17 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 18 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

