Global Centrifugal Blowers Market Report 2021 Featuring Air Control Industries, AIRAP, Aspirnova Industry, Cattin Filtration, Euroventilatori, Howden Group, HSI Blowers, Shandong Huadong Blower

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Centrifugal Blowers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Centrifugal Blowers estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period.

High Pressure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR to reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium Pressure segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.7% share of the global Centrifugal Blowers market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $731.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $553.8 Million by 2026

The Centrifugal Blowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$731.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.21% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$553.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$586.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.



While weak investments and volatile industrial output will frustrate baseline growth in the industrial and manufacturing sector, manufacturing companies` efforts to reduce costs, transform, innovate, improve performance for better chances of survival in a tough economy, will open opportunities for new and replacement demand for innovative, high performance and energy efficient centrifugal blowers.

The market is also driven by the rising construction industry. Extensive plans for infrastructure development, of many countries, creates ample growth opportunity for the market for centrifugal blowers. Infrastructure development currently is in full swing in developing countries of Asia-Pacific.

Cement and steel production plants are also the major users of these blowers. The blowers are used for eliminating gases and maintaining consistent air flow and temperature. In cement production in particular, the blowers are used for moving calcium carbonate, silica, alumina and iron ore further in the processes.

Another important market growth promoting factor has been the constant effort of manufacturers for developing product design and incorporating better features. Adoption in the chemical industry would also increase significantly. The blowers here are used for exhausting high temperature, and harmful gases from chemical plants. The wood industry also has immense use of centrifugal blowers that blow off dust particles.



Product innovation and technology developments are geared towards achieving agility, efficiency and performance improvements. The United States is one of the major markets for centrifugal blowers due to the presence of huge steel, chemical, mining and power industries in the region.

Major players in the market constantly improve products for bolstering growth. The players are focused on creating blower designs which require less power and which are durable and provide greater work efficiency. In recent years, the increased focus on sustainability as well as achieving higher efficiency has led manufacturers of centrifugal blowers to make a substantial R&D investment towards developing low noise and cost-effective products that can help in optimizing the entire processing.

This has resulted in the development of oil-free, integrally-geared centrifugal turbo blowers, which offer enhanced energy efficiency and flow rates, resulting in an energy-efficient, reliable, and continuous air supply. In addition, these industrial blowers can be easily serviced that can help in reducing operational costs, while their oil-free design also facilitates in delivering clean and pure air.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

COVID-19 Impact on Blowers Market

Centrifugal Blowers: An Introduction

Types of Centrifugal Blowers

Based on Blade Design

Based on Pressure Generation Capacity

Single Stage and Multi-stage Centrifugal Blowers

Based on Blade Curvature

Working of Centrifugal Blowers

Key Advantages of Centrifugal Blowers

Market Outlook

Key Indicators Determining Future Growth

Geographic Market Analysis

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 169 Featured)

Air Control Industries Ltd.

AIRAP Group

Aspirnova Industry S.r.l.

Cattin Filtration SAS

Euroventilatori International Srl

Howden Group Ltd.

HSI Blowers

Shandong Huadong Blower Co., Ltd

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Focus on Increasing Renewal Energy Capacity to Drive Demand

Rising Environmental Concerns and Stringent Environmental Regulations Drive Blower Installations

Metal Processing Industries Present Volatile Opportunities

Steel Industry: Major Consumer of Centrifugal Blowers

Crushing Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Sector Diminishes Demand for Centrifugal Blowers

Positive Post Pandemic Prospects for Steel Industry to Revive Demand

China to Play Major Role in Post Pandemic Recovery in World Steel Sector

Pulp & Paper Industry Experiences Wild Ride amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Growth in the Food Processing Industry Benefits Demand for Centrifugal Blowers

Centrifugal Blowers: Highly Relevant in Coal-Fired Power Stations

Recovery in Cement Industry to Spur Near-term Growth

Regional Variances in Cement Demand

Slowdown in Mining Sector Impacts Demand for Centrifugal Blowers

Chemical Industry Opens New Growth Opportunities

Cost Pressures and Environmental Concerns Sustain Demand for Fans and Blowers in the Petrochemical Industry

Anticipated Robust Post Pandemic Revival in Power Sector to Augment Market Prospects

North America over the Period 2010-2030

Food & Beverages Sector Emerges as Niche End-Use Market

Review of Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverages Sector

Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth

Recent Technological Advances in Blower Technology

Blower Advancements for the Wastewater Treatment Industry

Oil-Free Integrally Geared Centrifugal Blowers Set to Make Gains

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wdrdzs