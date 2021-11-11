Gofore Plc: Gofore’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2022

English Finnish

GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 11 NOVEMBER 2021 AT 11:15



Gofore’s financial calendar and Annual General Meeting in 2022



During the year 2022, Gofore Plc will publish the financial information as follows:

Financial Statements Release for the year 2021 - Mon, 28 February 2022

Business Review Q1/2022 - Wed, 20 April 2022

Half-year financial report January—June 2022 - Mon, 15 August 2022

Business Review Q3/2022 - Tue, 18 October 2022



The Annual Report for the year 2021 will be published on week 9.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 25 March 2022. The Board of Directors of Gofore Plc will convene the meeting at a later date.



In addition, Gofore publishes a monthly business review that includes the number of employees and monthly net sales with comparable information, management's assessment of the development of the business during the review period, and other key figures that facilitate the monitoring of the company's growth strategy.



Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 800 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding, design and verification – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.