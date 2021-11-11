New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disruptive Electrolyzer Technologies Enabling Green Hydrogen Production" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183720/?utm_source=GNW





Current low-cost hydrogen production methods are based on fossil fuels and associated with GHG emissions. The process for the production of renewable hydrogen via electrolysis has not yet reached the necessary efficiency and scalability for industrial application because it is more expensive and requires further development to become competitive on a large scale.Electrolysis technology offers several advantages, such as the production of carbon-neutral fuel, integration of renewable energies, facilitation of the electricity grid balance, and enhancement of the sustainable use of surplus energy. The findings and growth opportunities depicted in this study will help drive the economic growth and technology revolution of the electrolyzer industry. The study provides a review of research focus areas and technological challenges to overcome within electrolysis technologies. Special attention is given to the description of the technical capabilities of all known electrolysis technologies. Additionally, it presents the key stakeholders involved in technology and other notable developments. The study also features patent landscaping of electrolysis technologies, highlighting the key patent owners/assignees, and the patent jurisdiction with the highest activity. The report outlines and describes the factors influencing market growth, such as limited hydrogen refueling infrastructure and low manufacturing volume of electrolyzer components. The report also highlights emerging growth opportunities and presents a performance analysis and comparison of different electrolysis technologies. Finally, the report discusses key performance indicators (KPIs) of existing commercial electrolyzer technologies and analyzes the technical and cost targets. The study covers the following topics:

•Electrolyzer technologies: overview and current technology trends

•Evolution of electrolysis technology

•Factors driving adoption and development of technologies

•Key properties, drawbacks, and challenges for deployment

•Technology comparison

•Technology ecosystem: innovations and stakeholders

•Patent landscape of electrolyzer technologies

•Growth opportunities for electrolyzer technologies

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183720/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________