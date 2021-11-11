New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedics Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183717/?utm_source=GNW





The growth potential for orthopedic implants is more in emerging markets than in mature ones.This study provides revenue forecasts, market share analyses, competitive environment assessments, and market segment analyses for the global market.



It also covers the changing landscape and the importance of understanding the business models to succeed in the digitally transforming market.Orthopedic and spine procedures need to be specifically tailored to each patient, and the implants must accommodate an incredible range of anatomy and surgical scenarios. Additionally, many implants need to be customized during surgery, such as adjusting pedicle screw head angles and bending spinal rods, to fit the patient and enable the desired spinal correction.Unlike devices that remain outside the body in ambient conditions where they can be observed, manipulated, and controlled, most orthopedic and spine devices are implanted during a surgical procedure and then left to perform their intended function within the body. Hence, the implants need to meet strict requirements for the product’s expected lifetime to be much longer than the average medical device.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183717/?utm_source=GNW



