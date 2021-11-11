OCTOPUS TITAN VCT PLC
11 November 2021
Offer for Subscription – Over Allotment Facility
The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the “Company") has confirmed that the over allotment facility of up to £75 million may be used in relation to the Company’s offer for subscription that opened on 21 October 2021 (the “Offer”). This increases the maximum amount that can be raised under the Offer to £200 million.
A copy of the prospectus dated 21 October 2021 relating to the Offer (the "Prospectus") has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available to the public for viewing online at the following web-site address:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Prospectus can also be viewed on the Company's website:
https://octopusinvestments.com/our-products/venture-capital-trusts/octopus-titan-vct/
For further information please contact:
Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 44 (0)20 7710 2800