Owl Cyber Defense to Highlight Aviation Cybersecurity Threats and Strategies at Dubai Air Show

Columbia, MD, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owl Cyber Defense Solutions (“Owl”), the leading provider of hardware-enforced security solutions for military, intelligence, and critical infrastructure organizations, will host a discussion at the upcoming Dubai Air Show to examine critical issues facing the aviation industry. The session, titled “Hardware-Based Cybersecurity for Airline and Port Operations,” will provide insights on unique cybersecurity challenges in the transportation sector, along with technologies and strategies for dealing with those challenges.

Panelists for the November 15 discussion will include Tom Goodman, Vice President of Global Business Development and Strategy at Owl Cyber Defense; Jay Abdallah, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions and Services at Schneider Electric; and Nicolai Solling, Chief Technology Officer at Help AG.

“Airlines and the transportation ecosystem as a whole are a popular target for threat actors, some of whom seek financial gain or aim to disrupt operations and put passenger safety at risk,” said Tom Goodman. “Owl is proud to partner with Help AG and Schneider Electric and provide strategies for securing operations against everything from data theft and ransomware to attacks against physical systems.”

A primary focus of the session will be the challenge of maintaining up-to-date cybersecurity measures for essential airport and airline systems--such as guidance, fuel handling, and communications systems--that cannot be taken offline for software patches or updates. Panelists will also share insights on cybersecurity mandates, secure network design principles, and security strategies for legacy systems.

“Hardware-Based Cybersecurity for Airline and Port Operations” will take place at 11:20 GST on Monday, November 15, as part of the Dubai Air Show’s “Tech Xplore - Cyber Security” program. A recording of the session will be available for on-demand viewing after the event.

About Owl

Owl Cyber Defense cross domain, data diode, and portable media solutions provide hardened network security checkpoints for absolute threat prevention and secure data availability. Certified by the U.S. government, independent testing authorities, and international standards bodies, Owl technologies and services help to secure the network edge and enable controlled unidirectional and bidirectional data transfers. For over 20 years, clients worldwide in defense, intelligence, and infrastructure have trusted Owl’s unmatched expertise to protect networks, systems, and devices.

About Help AG

Help AG is the cybersecurity arm of Etisalat Digital and provides leading enterprise businesses across the Middle East with strategic consultancy combined with tailored information security solutions and services that address their diverse requirements, enabling them to evolve securely with a competitive edge. Present in the Middle East since 2004, Help AG was strategically acquired by Etisalat in 2020, hence creating a cybersecurity and digital transformation powerhouse in the region.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

