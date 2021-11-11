Global Colonoscopy Devices Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Boston Scientific, Medtronic and Olympus Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Colonoscopy Devices Market Global Forecast 2021-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides comprehensive details about the Colonoscopy Devices Industry. The market is project to reach US$ 2,031.96 Million by 2027.



Colonoscopy devices are the gold standard for colorectal cancer prevention. Worldwide colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women each year. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, colorectal cancer accounts for around 1.93 Million incidences and more than 935,000 deaths globally. Further, colonoscopy devices are the endoscopic test of the distal part of the small bowel and the large bowel by fibre optic camera or a CCD camera on a flexible tube passed through the anus. It allows proper diagnosis and treatment without the need for a significant operation.



The vital factors driving the market growth include the expanding preference for minimally invasive techniques, the growing prevalence of colorectal cancer, and technological advancements. Upcoming launches of promising pipeline applicants, the emergence of more front-line therapies, and favorable government initiatives are likely to fuel market expansion



Based on product, colonoscopy devices are segmented into Visualization systems, Colonoscope and others. Visualization system is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment due to increasing preference for HD visualization systems. It is popular among medical professionals, as they help in the diagnosis & treatment of complex diseases such as Colorectal cancer, Lynch syndrome, Ulcerative colitis, and others. Moreover, colonoscope devices are utilized to identify lesions in the proximal aspect of colonic folds either by giving a retrograde view of the lumen or straightening the haustral folds during withdrawal



Besides, hospitals are the primary health system globally. The number of colorectal surgeries undertaken at hospitals is comparatively higher than the other health systems, such as clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) or others. Therefore, the demand for colonoscopy devices in hospitals is comparatively higher than that in other end-use segments



The United States has the most comprehensive market for colonoscopy devices in North America; the increase in treatment rates, rising healthcare expenditure, and well-established healthcare infrastructure fuel the demand for colonoscopy devices. In addition, high incidence of colorectal cancer is to be the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States; as per the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2020, 147,950 individuals diagnosed with CRC and 53,200 has died from the disease, including 17,930 cases and 3,640 deaths in individuals aged younger than 50 years



Impact of COVID-19 on Colonoscopy Devices Industry

COVID-19 pandemic had a direct impact on the colonoscopy healthcare market. Colonoscopy, the mainstay for the diagnosis & management of colorectal cancer, has come under pressure due to COVID-19 in the year 2020. All non-urgent procedures have been either rescheduled or replaced by alternative biomarkers. This was the main reason for the decline of the market for colonoscopy devices in the year 2020. But in 2021, the market has rebounded with double percentage growth



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Colonoscopy Devices Market



6. Market Share - Colonoscopy Devices

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Region

6.4 By End-User



7. Product - Colonoscopy Devices Market

7.1 Visualization system

7.2 Colonoscope

7.3 Others



8. Application - Colonoscopy Devices Market

8.1 Colorectal cancer

8.2 Lynch syndrome

8.3 Ulcerative colitis

8.4 Other



9. End User - Colonoscopy Devices Market

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 clinic

9.3 Ambulatory surgery center

9.4 Others



10. Region - Colonoscopy Devices Market

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East & Africa



11. Company Analysis

11.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

11.1.1 Overview

11.1.2 Recent Development

11.1.3 Sales Analysis

11.2 Medtronic

11.2.1 Overview

11.2.2 Recent Development

11.2.3 Sales Analysis

11.3 Steris Plc

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Recent Development

11.3.3 Sales Analysis

11.4 Olympus

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Recent Development

11.4.3 Sales Analysis

11.5 Hoya

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Recent Development

11.5.3 Sales Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gxb2d3