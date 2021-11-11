Global Multi Child Baby Strollers Market (2021 to 2026) - Featuring Aprica Kassai, Dorel Industries and Hauck Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multi Child Baby (Tandem & Side by Side) Strollers Market Overview, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The history of baby strollers started way back to the 18th century, by the Duke of Devonshire's children, which were meant to be pulled by a pony or goat. What we see today is a result of evolution that occurred with the evolving need of the parents and the comfort of the baby. While prams are usually used to carry infants, the strollers last up to three years of age. The recent publication titled- Global Multi-Child Baby Stroller Market Overview, 2021-2026, studies the market of multi-child strollers along with its sales channels, across regions and countries.



These strollers are a must-have for parents with twins or two children. The stroller is available in different variations, marketers focusing on manufacturing small & light enough suitable for all kids' age and weights. As of 2021, globally about 1.6 Million twins are born each year, which can be said to be one in every 42 children born, is a twin. This has been a boost to the multi-child stroller market, which in the year 2015 was more than USD 250 Million. Apart from this, the increasing number of people having children with a close age difference is also driving the market. The market is expected to be crossing a value of USD 420 Million by the end of the forecasted period.



The twin strollers are available in two major types of tandem or side-by-side style buggy. The tandem buggies take up the same space as a single and have seats or carrycots one in front of others. This allows the parents to navigate around the pavements and shops with more ease. The drawback of this type can be said that parents feel these are heavier and longer. Parents prefer to buy a single buggy and then cleverly convert the same to double by simply adding a seat or carrycot. This is considered a much convertible option when compared to side-by-side multi-child buggies.



Side-by-side strollers are sometimes harder to get through narrow aisles and are impossibly tricky to steer through a crowded area. However, they are usually foldable and relatively easy for the children to see each other. North America leads the market, which in 2020 held nearly 30% of the market share. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa region held to the lowest share, hardly being able to cross a market share of 10%.



The convertible strollers are a comparatively newer configuration, which can be used as a single stroller and can be converted into a double or even triple stroller by just adding on a seat and accessories. The majority of available convertible strollers are in-line but few manufacturers are focusing on side-by-side convertibles too.



Young parents with a limited amount of disposable income are willing to buy such strollers as they grow with the family with just one purchase, and simply adding seats, board, and accessories as required. However, the convertibles are slightly more expensive than the traditional double strollers, and even though they can hold more than two kids, not all models accommodate twins.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definitions



4. Global Multi Child Strollers Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Sales Channel

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Country



5. North America Multi Child Strollers Market Outlook



6. Europe Multi Child Strollers Market Outlook



7. Asia Pacific Multi Child Strollers Market Outlook



8. Latin America Multi Child Strollers Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Multi Child Strollers Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges



11. Market Trends and Developments



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Aprica Kassai

12.2. Artsana Group

12.3. Brevi Milano SPA

12.4. Britax Child Safety

12.5. Dorel Industries

12.6. Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.

12.7. Graco Children's Products Inc (Newell Brands Inc.)

12.8. Hauck Group

12.9. Mothercare Plc.

12.10. Uppababy



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. Related Reports



15. Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lpc81o