Global Neurological Therapies Growth Opportunities

Neurological diseases include an extensive scope of disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis (MS), epilepsy, autism, neuromuscular disorders, brain tumors, and cerebral palsy.Some neurological disorders that are congenital emerge before birth.



Other diseases are caused by trauma, infections, tumors, neurodegeneration, or structural defects. The pharmaceutical industry is spending a huge amount on developing novel technologies as treatment for neurodegenerative diseases.



Among the hardest neurological disorders to cure and that have devastating outcomes are neurodegenerative diseases. Neurodegenerative diseases are a diverse group of disorders that involve progressive degeneration of the structure and function of the central or peripheral nervous system. Two of the most common neurodegenerative diseases are Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, which affect millions of people worldwide. The complex nature of neurodegenerative disorders, minimal understanding of disease mechanisms, lack of disease modifying treatment solutions, and multiple disease pathologies are some of the main challenges discussed in this report. Moreover, manufacturing, logistics, and drug delivery across the blood-brain barrier are other challenges in developing potential drugs for neurodegenerative disorders. Academic institutions, public and private organizations, and companies are developing novel technologies to cure neurodegenerative diseases. The analyst has identified technological advancements in the following established therapies: small molecules, advanced biologics, nucleic acid therapy, and cell therapy. This research has identified novel approaches that are being developed to deliver drugs across blood-brain barrier. Also, strategic decisions being taken in the neuroscience industry are highlighted in the report. Patents for the technologies being developed to treat neurodegenerative disorders are discussed. The competitive landscape and product pipeline analysis of companies focusing specifically on therapeutic interventions for neurodegenerative diseases are evaluated. Growth opportunities along with recommended actions for the companies involved in the global neurodegenerative therapy space are discussed in this research study.Key Points Addressed1.Major neurodegenerative diseases and challenges in treating them2.Emerging therapies for neurodegenerative diseases3.Novel drug delivery systems and key advancements4.Industry landscape and patent filing trends5. Key growth opportunities for industry players

