Materials used to manufacture these batteries are often unable to meet the key requirements of advanced battery solutions.To meet the performance requirements, R&D efforts target developing next-generation materials such as nanomaterials, nanocomposites, and self-healing materials in advanced batteries.



Continued developments focused on various polymers and composites are also aimed at mitigating the challenges faced by current conventional batteries.Polymers and composites can find potential applications across various advanced battery chemistries, including Li-ion battery, sodium-sulfur battery, magnesium-ion battery, metal-air battery, and solid-state battery.



Among these, Lithium polymer batteries and solid-state polymer batteries have gained the significant interest of technology developers, especially due to their potential use in electric vehicles (EVs).Apart from the interest in EVs, continued focus on making consumer electronic gadgets sleeker, more powerful, and more durable and expanding the renewable energy infrastructure drives the adoption of high-performance polymers and composites. Advanced batteries developed using these materials are expected to have a longer lifespan, higher performance, and can be efficiently incorporated into an electricity grid to store energy for later use. They can also help manufacture energy-efficient products. Frost & Sullivan’s research, "Growth Opportunities for Plastics and Composites in Advanced Energy Storage: Technology Analysis," provides an overview of the emerging materials being researched for advanced battery use. It also highlights the various initiatives taken by stakeholders and researchers related to polymers and composites to manufacture advanced polymer-based batteries. This research focused on providing a technology landscape of various polymers and composites being adopted/researched to develop battery components such as electrodes (anode and cathode), electrolytes, and separators. More emphasis is given to separators for advanced batteries such as Li-ion batteries, sodium-sulfur batteries, magnesium-ion batteries, metal-air batteries, and solid-state batteries. Key Points DiscussedWhat are the key polymers and composite materials currently used in battery components?What are the emerging polymers and composite materials for advanced batteries?What are the factors driving the demand of polymers and composites in advanced batteries?What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in polymeric and composite materials in the battery technology domain?

