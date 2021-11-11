Worldwide Convertible/Multipurpose Baby Cribs & Cots Industry to 2026 - Technological Advancements by Major Marketers are Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Convertible/Multipurpose Baby Cribs & Cots Market Overview, 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The baby cribs & cots are small bed which is designed to protect the infants or young children from falling on the ground in sleep. They also aid in creating a comfortable and peaceful sleeping environment. As the cribs & cots fall under the category of non-essential products, the purchase decision depends majorly on the spending capacity. In the latest research report published under the title of Global Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market Overview, 2021-2026 analyses the market based on the segment of the region, countries, sales channels, and companies. The regions covered during the study of the market are namely- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The different sales channels considered are supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, and online & others.



Among the overall cribs and cot market, the convertible cribs & cots held the largest market share. Convertible cribs and cots have been much popular among people for their easy detachable bed rails and cost-effectiveness. In the year 2015, the market was valued at more than USD 550 Million. These multifunctional products incorporate one or more pieces of furniture, which creates more space in a smaller nursery. The longer durability of the convertible cribs and cots and the constant innovation by the marketers are expected to allow the market to grow by less than 5%. DaVinci Baby's product range of Kalani 4-in-1 Convertible Crib is one of the popular convertible cribs which can be converted into a toddler bed, day bed, and a full-sized bed for kids.



The technological advancement by the major marketers is a driving factor in the coming period. Regionally, North America and Europe together account for over 60% of the global market share, in which Latin America held the least share of less than 5%. Based on the 2015 US Census Bureau, there were approximately 13.7 Million single parents in the USA. This coupled with the increasing availability of advanced bay safety products; the demand is expected to be inclining. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the coming period, due to the rise in the female workforce and an increasing number of nuclear families.



In the coming period, the models with multi-purpose like 3-in-1 and 4-in-1 conversions can be altered into a toddler bed, a day bed, and a full-sized sleeping bed. Parents are ready to invest in the cribs & cots with different height and size adjustments and different mattress settings, as it grows with the child and can be used for a longer time. Manufacturers are focusing more on plastic cribs and cots as they have a high demand due to their economic price.



The specialty store segment is most dominating in the market, holding more than 50% of the market share. The ease to order and the touch and feel of the experience of the product while purchasing make the hypermarket and supermarket stores one of the most preferred sales channels by customers. The online sales channels segment is gaining more traction owing to the incline of young parents towards online purchases.

Companies Mentioned

Artsana Group

Bivona & Company

Delta Children

Dorel Industries (Juvenile)

Dream On Me

Goodbaby International

Graco Children's Products Inc.

Million Dollar Baby

Mothercare PLC

Natart Juvenile

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considered

3.2. Market Definitions



4. Global Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Sales Channel

4.2.2. By Region

4.2.3. By Country



5. North America Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Sales Channel

5.2.2. By Country

5.3. US Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

5.4. Canada Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

5.5. Mexico Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market



6. Europe Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Sales Channel

6.2.2. By Country

6.3. UK Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

6.4. Germany Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

6.5. France Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

6.6. Spain Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

6.7. Italy Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

6.8. Russia Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market



7. Asia Pacific Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Sales Channel

7.2.2. By Country

7.3. China Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

7.4. Japan Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

7.5. India Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

7.6. Australia Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market



8. Latin America Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Sales Channel

8.2.2. By Country

8.3. Brazil Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

8.4. Argentina Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

8.5. Columbia Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market



9. Middle East & Africa Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size by Value

9.2. Market Share

9.2.1. By Sales Channel

9.2.2. By Country

9.3. UAE Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

9.4. Saudi Arabia Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market

9.5. South Africa Convertible Baby Cribs & Cots Market



10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges



11. Market Trends and Developments



12. Company Profiles



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. Related Reports



15. Disclaimer



