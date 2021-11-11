New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Structural Heart Devices Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183704/?utm_source=GNW





Many of these non-surgical, catheter-based interventional procedures have been proven effective, consequently resulting in greater acceptance of such procedures among physicians and patients alike.Even though structural heart interventions have comparatively lower volume than coronary interventions, they have emerged as their own specialty within interventional cardiology.



The uptake of structural heart therapies has increased drastically over the past decade with advancements in catheter-based treatment.Heart valve therapies hold the majority revenue share in the structural heart intervention market due to higher adoption of proven methods, clinical expertise, and prevalence of valvular heart diseases (VHD).



The prevalence of VHD is rising globally, and the United States alone has more than 5 million Americans diagnosed each year. In the United States, up to 1.5 million people have aortic stenosis, of which approximately 500,000 are inflicted with severe aortic stenosis. Additionally, the United States has an estimated 4 million people with mitral valve insufficiency and an annual incidence rate of 250,000 for mitral regurgitation. In developed countries, degenerative valve disease has replaced rheumatic heart disease as the leading cause of VHD. In developing countries, rheumatic heart disease remains the most common cause of VHD and affects 33.4 million people annually worldwide. The global prevalence of moderate-to-severe VHD is 2.5% and increases with age. Mitral regurgitation and aortic stenosis are the most common forms of VHD in communities and hospitals globally, respectively. The availability of strong clinical evidence for transcatheter aortic valve replacement has heightened the adoption of such procedures. In line with this trend, myriad devices designed for mitral valve repair and replacement procedures are expected in the market to solve the huge unmet need for mitral valve treatment. Advancements in interventional imaging pave the way for more complex structural heart procedures through microinvasive methods, but building the necessary volume of structural heart procedures to remain current and proficient is a challenge across regions. The dynamic and interactive nature of structural heart disease treatments requires a multidisciplinary team with expertise in imaging and intervention as well as specialized centers and professionals the field of structural heart devices.

