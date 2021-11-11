New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artillery Systems Market to 2031 - Market Size and Drivers, Major Programs, Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183632/?utm_source=GNW

9 billion over the forecast period. Market growth is expected to be driven by increased requirements for the latest military equipment across all the countries in the near future. Also, the need to automate these systems in order to be effective in a network-centric environment is projected to spur investments in this market.



In addition, demand for artillery systems is anticipated to be driven by the ongoing territorial disputes across all regions, as well as the military modernization initiatives undertaken by major militaries to replace and upgrade their old artillery systems. Moreover, war affected countries, such as the Central African Republic, Egypt, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen, are anticipated to invest in the artillery systems market over the coming years.



The need to upgrade and replace various artillery systems is anticipated to drive spending in European region. In addition, companies such as PGZ Group, Lockheed Martin, Rostec, Yugoimport SDPR, Aselsan, and Hirtenberger Defense Europe (HDE), among others, are augmenting their artillery system product portfolios with an array of products.



Ongoing territorial conflicts in various regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, are expected to drive the respective governments of these regions to provide their militaries with necessary and strategically vital arms, such as artillery systems to perform retaliatory strikes against their adversaries.



Key Highlights

- The global artillery systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% over the forecast period.

- The global artillery systems market is classified across six categories; self-propelled artillery systems, multiple rocket launch systems, naval guns, towed artillery systems, close-in weapon systems and mortar systems.

- The global artillery systems market is expected to be led by Europe with a revenue share of 53.7%. The region’s significant share is primarily due to high demand from the Armed Forces of European countries for artillery systems. Europe is working on joint projects to develop a new howitzer model for uniform deployment across all regiments in order to save costs and provide enhancements in speed and mobility.

- Self-propelled artillery systems is expected to be the largest segment of the Artillery Systems market over the forecast period.



