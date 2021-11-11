European Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market Will Advance at a CAGR of 6.28% During the Years 2021-2028

Dublin, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Cosmetic Surgery and Procedures Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European cosmetic surgery and procedures market is estimated that the market will advance at a compound annual growth rate of 6.28% during the years 2021-2028. France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe outline the region's market.



As per statistics, in 2020, the most popular cosmetic procedure is breast augmentation in the United Kingdom. The second most common cosmetic surgery was breast reduction during the same year. Moreover, breast implants and laser treatment equipment are regulated as medical devices.

Additionally, there is a rising demand for Botox and dermal fillers, such as Restylane, owing to their cost-effectiveness. Above all, several medical clinics and beauty salons offer these procedures across the country, driving their demand to a large extent. Hence, the growing demand for surgical procedures opens new avenues for the cosmetic surgery and procedures market in the UK.



On the other hand, men are increasingly adopting cosmetic procedures in Italy. The most common surgical procedures include laser depilation, re-absorbable fillers, Botox treatments, lip retouching, etc. Further, the growing demand for Penoplasty, coupled with rising awareness pertaining to cosmetic surgeries, widen the demand for these procedures. Hence, the growing cosmetic surgeries among men, coupled with well-developed medical facilities, is estimated to widen the scope and growth of the cosmetic surgery and procedures market across Italy over the next few years.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK

Some of the key companies profiled in the cosmetic surgery and procedures market are Alma Lasers Ltd, Merz Pharma, Allergan, Cutera Inc, Galderma Laboratories LP, and Candela Corporation.



