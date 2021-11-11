New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe (Top 5 Markets) Fuel Cards Market Size and Forecast to 2024 - Analysing Markets, Channels, and Key Players" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06183626/?utm_source=GNW

Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2024, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Top 5 European Countries



Fleet card volumes will make up 48% of fuel card volumes in the top five European countries in 2020



The total number of service stations in France decreased by 0.3%, from 11,193 in 2019 to 11,160 in 2020. Fuel card volumes in Germany will rise by 11.1% from 2020 to 2024, reaching 12.6 billion liters in 2024. Fleet card volumes in Italy declined by 2.9%, from 2.7 billion liters in 2019 to 2.6 billion liters in 2020. In 2020, the top three fuel card operators (Repsol, Cepsa, and Galp) in Spain made up 84.9% of fuel card volumes. All Star remained the fuel card market leader in the UK in 2020, retaining its market share from 2019 as 23.9%. Clients are drawn to its large domestic acceptance network



