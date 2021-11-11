The global pigment dispersions market size is projected to reach USD 44.4 billion by 2026 from USD 37.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.7%

New York, Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pigment Dispersions Market by Dispersion Type, Application, Pigment Type, End-use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786661/?utm_source=GNW

Rising demand for paints & coatings and construction materials in emerging economies is also driving the pigment dispersions market. Additionally, the growing demand for organic pigments in paints & coatings and printing inks applications is positively influencing the market. Rapid industrialization in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Peru, Malaysia, and others is expected to provide huge opportunities for the growth of pigment dispersions market.



Solvent based pigment dispersions accounted for the largest share amongst other dispersion types in the pigment dispersions market

Solvent based pigment dispersions have a wide range of applications and exhibit beneficial properties.The key growth driver of the high consumption of these pigment dispersions is owing to their low surface tension, which makes the wetting of pigment particles easier.



Solvent-based dispersions have various functional properties such as high print quality, fast-drying, and adhesion to many substrates. Solvent-based dispersions are mostly used in the printing and automotive industries.



Decorative paints & coatings segment accounted for the largest market share amongst other applications in the pigment dispersions market

The decorative paints & coatings segment is the largest, which is projected to continue till 2026.The key growth driver of the high consumption in this segment is owing to their demand in residential and non-residential building construction.



They are primarily used on the interiors and exteriors of various residential and non-residential buildings. Residential construction is projected to be the leading consumer of decorative coatings due to the increasing demand for new painting and repainting of residential constructions and the rapid growth in homeownership in emerging countries.



Building & construction segment accounted for the largest market share amongst other end-use industry in the pigment dispersions market

The building & construction sector is the largest consumer of pigment dispersions.In the building & construction industry, pigment dispersions are used in pavers, flooring, tiling, bridges, pipe & panels, and precast walls.



Pigment dispersions provide heat stability, chemical inertness, weatherability, and lightfastness properties.In this industry, pigment dispersions are widely used in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings.



Growing awareness and the booming business of interior decoration drive the use of pigment dispersions in interior designing.



APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the pigment dispersions market during the forecast period.

APAC is the fastest-growing market for pigment dispersions.This growth can be largely attributed to the growing construction and manufacturing sector in developing economies, such as India, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and others in the region, where demand for industrial machineries, automobiles, textiles, and packaging materials as well as new building construction are growing rapidly.



Furthermore, growth in population and growing urbanization are also driving the market and increasing pigment dispersions utilization. In addition, progress in industrialization, increasing demand due to changing demographics, and government initiatives are expected to attract business investments for industrial development are also driving the market for pigment dispersions in the region.



Extensive primary interviews were conducted in the process of determining and verifying sizes of several segments and subsegments of the pigment dispersions market gathered through secondary research.



The breakdown of primary interviews has been given below.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 50%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives – 20%, Director Level – 30%, Others – 50%

• By Region: North America – 20%, APAC – 25%, Europe – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, South America-15%.

The key players in this market are BASF SE (Germany), DIC Corporation (Japan), Sudarshan Chemical (India), Chromaflo (US), Cabot Corporation (US), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Penn Colors (US), Pidilite (India), Lanxess (Germany), and DyStar Corporation (Singapore). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as investment & expansion, and mergers & acquisitions.



Research Coverage

This report covers the pigment dispersions market and forecasts its market size until 2026.The market has been segmented based on pigment type, dispersion type, application, end-use industry, and region.



The report also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their positions in the market.The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the pigment dispersions market, along with opportunities and challenges across these industries.



It also includes profiles for top manufacturers in the market.



Reasons to Buy the Report



The report is expected to help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the pigment dispersions market and provides the closest approximations of overall market size for its segments across different verticals and regions.

2. This report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the market.

3. This report is expected to help stakeholders obtain an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes detailed information on strategies, such as investment & expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05786661/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________